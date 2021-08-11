Cancel
Colin Cowherd compares Zach Wilson to Johnny Manziel

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t even taken an NFL snap yet, and he is already drawing a less than favorable comparison. Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports has likened Wilson to former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Johnny Manziel. On ‘The Herd,’ Cowherd said that Wilson is like Manziel...

