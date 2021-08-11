Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Medical experts say surge in COVID-19 cases could last months

By Jessica Babb
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9nx2_0bP1O2OS00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – With mounting coronavirus cases, medical experts and doctors are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to stop the spread, or else the current surge of cases could last weeks, or even months.

Based on models created by universities and the CDC forecasting the future trajectory of the virus, and deaths, different scenarios could play out based on the action people take.

The best-case scenario would be if more people got vaccinated and continued practicing precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.

“The models seem to indicate by September or so we can start to decrease,” said Dr. Alejandro Perez-Trepichio, with Millennium Physician Group.

However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, if more people don’t get vaccinated and don’t take precautions, the pandemic could be drawn out.

“Then we are seeing more of a steady curve across time,” Perez-Trepichio said. “So October and beyond, we’re going to see a sustained number of cases and infections and hospitalizations.”

He also said it is not only important for people to get vaccinated, but to get vaccinated quickly. The longer it takes, the more the virus could replicate and potentially become worse.

“Vaccinations and mitigation measures are important in narrowing the time and the length of time that we see this spike,” Perez-Trepichio said.

Doctors said the vaccines are safe and effective and can prevent serious hospitalizations. People can make appointments to get vaccinated through Lee Health, pharmacies like CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens, among other local pharmacies, as well as the county health departments.

Comments / 1

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Women's HealthWBNS 10TV Columbus

Medical experts urging pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two groups that specialize in medicine for pregnant women are urging anyone pregnant to get their COVID vaccine. The Ohio Department of Health said about 50% of Ohioans have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine. According to the CDC, that number for pregnant women is less than half.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida’s COVID-19 Cases Have Spiked 800% in the Last Month

In Florida, COVID cases have been on the rise. After the CDC recommended masks be worn indoors in high-risk areas, Disney World changed its mask policy amid the surge of COVID cases in Central Florida. Now, health officials continue to watch Florida COVID-19 cases rise by a large percentage. MSN...
Texas StateAOL Corp

New Texas school COVID-19 guidelines rattle medical experts

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is out with new COVID-19 health guidance for schools that's giving some medical experts cause for concern. The new guidelines state that schools don't have to inform parents of positive cases; schools do not have to contact trace; and parents can choose to send a student to school if he or she has been in close contact with a positive case, among other updates.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Louisville health experts talk breakthrough cases, say vaccines remain best protection against COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 case numbers keep rising, and so does talk of breakthrough cases. Indiana's latest breakthrough report shows out of its nearly 3 million fully-vaccinated people, 3,710 have gotten COVID-19. That's 0.126% of its fully-vaccinated residents. Within those breakthrough cases, 161 were hospitalized, and 56 died. Of those deaths, 93% were 65 or older. You can find Indiana's full report under the "breakthrough" tab on HERE.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Back to square one: UAB expert says social distancing, masks, vaccinations are key to stopping COVID-19 surge

It is like jumping from an airplane without a parachute. That is what one expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham says about not choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As the delta variant continues to rip through the United States, Alabama is now home to the highest COVID-positivity rate in the nation. The state’s low vaccination rates, combined with the delta variant’s high viral load and transmissibility rates, make for a deadly combination that experts say can only be stopped by social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
Public Healthblufftontoday.com

DHEC warns surging COVID-19 cases could reach thousands more per day

The state's top epidemiologist warned that South Carolina could see infection levels it reached last winter and outbreaks could include schools. Dr. Linda Bell, the Department of Health and Environmental Control's epidemiologist, anticipated that the state could see 5,000 or 6,000 cases per day if action isn't taken to stop the spread of the virus.

Comments / 1

Community Policy