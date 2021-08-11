STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 21 CVS 151 THE COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina body politic, Plaintiff, v. CEDAR BEACH RWC COMMERCIAL, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company, and CEDAR HILL PROPERTY OWNERS‚Äô ASSOCIATION, INC., a North Carolina non-profit corporation, Lienholder, Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE The undersigned Commissioner, pursuant to that Entry of Summary Judgment and Order Authorizing Sale entered July 19, 2021, in the above entitled proceeding, will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on August 20, 2021, at 10:10 a.m. at the west emergency exit of the Jack-son County Courthouse in Sylva, North Carolina, four (4) tracts of land, in Cashiers Township, Jackson County, and more particularly described as follows: Tract 1: BEING a tract of land containing 2.24 acres, more or less, bearing parcel identification number 7582-26-9472 and described as "Tract 1C" as shown on a plat thereof recorded in Plat Cabinet 5, Slide 604, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. ALSO BEING a portion of the same lands, "described as Tract 1C" conveyed to Cedar Beach RWC Commercial, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company, in that certain deed dated December 29, 2017 recorded in Book 2204, Page 1374, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. Together with any appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, restrictions, well rights, and road rights-of-way of record. Tract 2: BEING a tract of land containing 3.25 acres, more or less, bearing parcel identification number 7582-36-4677 and described as "Tract IIA" as shown on a plat thereof recorded in Plat Cabinet 5, Slide 604, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. ALSO BEING a portion of the same lands, described as ‚"Tract IIA" conveyed to Cedar Beach RWC Commercial, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company, in that certain deed dated December 29, 2017 recorded in Book 2204, Page 1374, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. Together with any appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, restrictions, well rights, and road rights-of-way of record. Tract 3: BEING a tract of land containing 2.43 acres, more or less, bearing parcel identification number 7582-15-8440 and being a portion of the same lands, described as "Lot 1, Phase I" conveyed to Cedar Beach RWC Commercial, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company, in that certain deed dated December 29, 2017 recorded in Book 2204, Page 1374, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. Together with any appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, restrictions, well rights, and road rights-of-way of record. Tract 4: BEING a tract of land containing 1.72 acres, more or less, bearing parcel identification number 7582-15-3191 and being a portion of the same lands, described as "Lot 2, Phase I" conveyed to Cedar Beach RWC Commercial, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company, in that certain deed dated December 29, 2017 recorded in Book 2204, Page 1374, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. Together with any appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, restrictions, well rights, and road rights-of-way of record. The real property at issue shall be sold for the satisfaction of taxes, interests, costs and fees incurred by the Plaintiff, together with and subject to easements of record, but free and clear of all interests, rights, claims and liens whatever, except to any taxing units not party to this action in accordance with section 105-374(k) of the North Carolina General Statutes. No warranties, express or implied, shall be made as to the acreage contained in the above-described tract of land. In addition, no warranties of title will be made and any interested purchaser desiring to ascertain marketability of title should perform or cause to be performed an independent title examination. This sale will be made subject to confirmation of the Court and will further be subject to the filing of upset bids as by law provided. The highest bidder at the sale will be required to deposit five (5%) or $750.00, whichever is greater, of the amount bid with the Commissioner in cash or certified funds immediately upon the conclusion of the sale except no deposit shall be required of a taxing unit that has made the highest bid. If the Commissioner is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Commissioner, or redemption of all taxes on the real property due to the taxing unit plus penalties, interests, and costs, prior to the confirmation of the foreclosure sale. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Com-missioner, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. This the 29th day of July, 2021. Kelly Langteau-Ball, Commissioner RIDENOUR & GOSS, PA P.O. Box 965 Sylva, North Carolina (828) 586-3131 (828)586-3763 22-23.