STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 20 CVS 258 THE COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina body politic, Plaintiff, v. JACQUELINE PRICE, individually and as the Administrator of the ESTATE OF SARAH WARREN MOODY f/k/a SARAH WARREN FISHER; SAMUEL PRICE, husband of JACQUELINE PRICE; TRACY EXTINE; PATRICIA JILL MATULIS and husband, ANTHONY MATULIS; MICHAEL MOODY; CFNA RECEIVABLES (NC), INC. f/k/a CITIFINANCIAL, INC. NC, Lienholder; APPALACHIAN FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC, Lienholder; HRH of NC, INC. f/k/a HARRIS REGIONAL HOSPITAL INC., Lienholder; DAVID S. THOMAS, M.D., P.A., Lienholder; STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder; Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE The undersigned Commissioner, pursuant to that Entry of Summary Judgment and Order Authorizing Sale entered July 19, 2021, in the above entitled proceeding, will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on Au-gust 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the west emergency exit of the Jack-son County Courthouse in Sylva, North Carolina, a 0.95 acre tract of land, more or less, in Webster Township, Jackson County, bearing parcel identification number 7630-68-6033 and more particularly described as follows: BEING all of the same described and conveyed to Sarah Warren Fisher, widow, by Charles T. Proctor and wife, Linda D. Proctor on August 16, 1993, by the deed recorded in Deed Book 838, Page 129 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina. Together with all appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, restrictive covenants, well rights, and road rights-of-way of record. The real property at issue shall be sold for the satisfaction of taxes, interests, costs and fees incurred by the Plaintiff, together with and subject to easements of record, but free and clear of all interests, rights, claims and liens whatever, except to any taxing units not party to this action in accordance with section 105-374(k) of the North Carolina General Statutes. No warranties, express or implied, shall be made as to the acreage contained in the above-described tract of land. In addition, no warranties of title will be made and any interested purchaser desiring to ascertain marketability of title should perform or cause to be performed an in-dependent title examination. This sale will be made subject to confirmation of the Court and will further be subject to the filing of upset bids as by law provided. The highest bidder at the sale will be required to deposit five (5%) or $750.00, whichever is greater, of the amount bid with the Commissioner in cash or certified funds immediately upon the conclusion of the sale except no deposit shall be required of a taxing unit that has made the highest bid. If the Commissioner is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Commissioner, or redemption of all taxes on the real property due to the taxing unit plus penalties, interests, and costs, prior to the confirmation of the foreclosure sale. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Commissioner, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. This the 29th day of July, 2021. Kelly Langteau-Ball, Commissioner RIDENOUR & GOSS, PA P.O. Box 965 Sylva, North Carolina (828) 586-3131 (828)586-3763 22-23e.