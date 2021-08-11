Cancel
Sylva, NC

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Sylva Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE TO CREDITORS All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Judith Gresser Ernst, Deceased, of Sarasota County, Florida are notified to present their claims to the below-named Ancillary Co-Personal Representatives on or before October 29, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the under-signed. This the 29th day of July, 2021. Donna K. Young and Trista L. Schlossberg Ancillary Co-Personal Representatives c/o Thomas R. Crawford Attorney at Law Crawford Law Firm P.O. Box 300 Sylva, NC 28779-0300 21-24.

