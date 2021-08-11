Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Police eye uptick in traffic infractions

By Ben Joe ben.joe@lockport.journal.com
Lockport Union-Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Niagara County Traffic Safety Board are focused on dealing with an increase in the number of traffic complaints in Niagara County this past year. Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti wrote in an email correspondence with the US&J after the announcement, that there have been 546 accidents handled by his office since Jan. 1, 2021. The factors contributing to the crashes include: animal’s action – 98, driver distraction – 81, failure to yield right of way – 74, and unsafe speed – 51.

