Ransomware is undoubtedly one of the biggest and arguably prevalent online threats at the moment. While it’s troublesome enough for individuals who unwittingly put it on their private system, it’s clearly hugely more disruptive for major businesses and industries. – While there have been many high-profile instances of successful ransomware attacks on major corporations in recent years, however, following a report via TechSpot, it seems that Gigabyte has just become the latest name added to the list, with around 112GB of their data having just been stolen/encrypted.