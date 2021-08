Correlations have not worked in FX for awhile, but one of the stronger ones is the SPX/EM. When stocks come down, Emerging Market currencies tend to come under pressure as a result. With the S&P 500 down today and closing in on key support at the 4375 level, the risk of a move lower in MXN (higher USD/MXN) is increasing, which could propel the pair towards range highs at the 20.2300-20.2500 level. The 200-day moving average at the 20.1100 level may offer some minor resistance, too.