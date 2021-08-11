USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.37; (P) 110.49; (R1) 110.69;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with 4 hour MACD crossed below signal line. Corrective fall from 111.65 should have completed with three waves down to 108.71. Another rise is in favor with 110.01 support intact. Break of 110.79 will turn bias to the upside for retesting 111.65 high. However, break of 110.01 will dampen this bullish view, and turn bias to the downside for 108.71 support.www.actionforex.com
