USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3780; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3755 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3560. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4005.