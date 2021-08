According to AmeriCorps VISTA Development Intern Maya Reddi,. “Network of Community Ministries is excited to present its second annual Food Pantry Fork-Off on Saturday, September 25! We have finally moved into our brand-new building, and we are so excited to be able to celebrate the occasion with our friends and supporters while raising money for a great cause! This fun, special evening will include a big reveal of the total funds raised for our new building’s capital campaign, as well as our vision for programs to serve our neighbors.