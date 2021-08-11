Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Humpbacks, 2 kinds of common dolphins and more.

condorexpress.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA caldron of foamy water is all that is left after an adult humpback whale threw its mighty tail and I missed the shot. Skies were mostly cloudy with late-in-the-day patchy sun. On a few occasions the stratus was down to the deck and we ran on radar. Seas had a very light chop but no swell. Sightings included: 2 humpback whales, 3000 long-beaked common dolphins, 1 shortfin mako shark, 2000 short-beaked common dolphins, 1 ocean sunfish (Mola mola), and ½ California sea lion. The crew also retrieved 1 helium-depleted Mylar “Happy Birthday” balloon from the ocean surface where it would have deteriorated and potentially harmed marine life.

condorexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Humpback Whales#Swimming#Humpbacks#The Condor Express#Bob Perry Condor Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WildlifeSt. Augustine Record

What kind of sea monster was caught near the Kennedy Space Center?

When the rod doubled over, Capt. Parker Miley knew right away it had to be big, whatever it was. After all, like the old saying goes, "big baits produced big fish." Miley had put a big chunk of kingfish out as bait on a fish finder rig in 20 feet of water a few hundred yards off the beach. His anglers, the Therriault family from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had told Miley that since it was the last day of their vacation, they wanted to fish for sharks — after all, in Florida everyone knows Shark Week never ends.
Florida StateHuffingtonPost

Hundreds Of Sharks Swarm Florida Canal To Escape Red Tide

Hundreds of coastal sharks have flocked to a Florida canal in what experts said is an effort to take refuge from a catastrophic algal bloom that has wreaked havoc on ocean life in the region. In recent weeks, canals in Buttonwood Harbor, near Sarasota, have been teeming with sharks, including...
Animalsourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Humpback Whale Almost Swallows 2 Kayakers

"I still have an adrenaline rush!" one of the kayakers said. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were whale-watching from their kayak off the coast of Avila Beach in California. They thought they were a safe distance of 30 feet away from where the whales were breaching. A video circulating on the internet shows a terrifying moment for the pair (don't worry—both escaped uninjured):
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Watch: Sharks feast on a humpback whale carcass in Mass. marine sanctuary

Researchers encountered a dramatic scene earlier this week when they found a number of sharks feasting on a whale carcass in a marine sanctuary off of Massachusetts. A video posted to YouTube by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Massachusetts state researchers in a boat just feet away from sharks scavenging on the dead humpback whale in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Alaska StateInhabitat.com

Humpback whales in Alaska thrive in absence of cruise ships

The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed humpback whales in Alaska to enjoy some peace, according to a new study. Researchers say that reduction in noise caused by cruise ships is to thank for the positive changes being witnessed in whales’ social lives. Before the pandemic, humpback whales stuck together and expressed...
natureworldnews.com

Caught on Cam: Great White Shark Tearing Remains of Humpback Whale Into Shreds

In the middle of August, a team of marine biologists based in Massachusetts began a journey on the ocean of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, just east of Boston. Their mission was to identify some basking sharks - the world's second-biggest shark species, and a beast of prey still regarded as a highly strange species to scientists. But not too long after the team began their journey, another marine animal got their attention.
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Inside the effort to save Florida’s dying manatees

Florida’s manatees are dying at record-breaking levels. Florida’s love of manatees is well documented. They’re the state’s official marine mammal and the state even has a hotline for people to call if they see a manatee in distress, which sometimes just means the playful animal has found itself caught in a crab trap, according to Andy Garrett the state’s manatee rescue coordinator at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.
WildlifePosted by
MassLive.com

Shark seen feeding off dead humpback whale near Cape Cod

Shark biologist John Chisholm shared photos of multiple sharks seen on Monday, including one feeding off a dead humpback. “Several white sharks sighted today off MA including one enormous individual feeding on a dead humpback whale,” he wrote on Facebook. “The two others seem tiny in comparison. One of the smaller ones is towing a recently deployed tag.”
Idaho StateCoeur d'Alene Press

Critters of North Idaho: Common snapping turtle

Explore the wetlands of North Idaho long enough and you’re bound to see a turtle sooner or later. If you do, chances are it will be a pond slider or a painted turtle (we’ve talked about them before). But some Idahoans have stumbled upon a turtle they definitely did not expect to see: the common snapping turtle!
Wildlifehealththoroughfare.com

Great White Sharks Devour Humpback Whale Carcass – Watch Video

A huge marine creature known as a young humpback whale captured the attention of a team of marine biologists based in Massachusetts. That’s mainly because the whale was found dead and floating on the surface of the ocean. The explorers set out east of Boston on waters of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Animalsimpulsegamer.com

Show Us Where You Live Humpback Review

This evocative picture book celebrates a child’s connection and kinship with whales, and will appeal to fans of If You Want to See a Whale by Julie Fogliano and Erin Stead. Written and illustrated by Beryl Young and Sakika Kikuchi, Show Us Where You Live Humpback is the perfect introduction of whales to children that also highlights the amazing bond that humpback whales have with their calves. Additionally, the book contains real-world facts that adds an element of edutainment to this beautifully written and illustrated story which does make for a great bedtime read.
AnimalsBBC

Humpback whale spotted off Pembrokeshire coast

A humpback whale has been spotted swimming just off the Pembrokeshire coast. Ffion Rees was leading a sightseeing boat tour on Tuesday when they saw the mammal - which she said was "very underweight". She said it was the first time in 27 years of leading tours that she has...
Animalsearth.com

All hands on deck to save South Africa’s humpback dolphin

A recent publication from Frontiers in Marine Science brings some worrisome news to wildlife conservationists and animal lovers at large: fewer than 500 Indian Ocean humpback dolphins (Sousa plumbea) are currently left in South African waters. This makes the humpback dolphin the first endangered marine mammal species in the South African aquatic environment.
AnimalsCape Gazette

Humpback whale stranded bayside at The Point

A humpback whale stranded itself Aug. 26 in the shoals of Delaware Bay, between The Point of Cape Henlopen State Park and Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse. At late morning, there were multiple boats from Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control police floating nearby as the tide slowly started to come in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy