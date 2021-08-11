Humpbacks, 2 kinds of common dolphins and more.
A caldron of foamy water is all that is left after an adult humpback whale threw its mighty tail and I missed the shot. Skies were mostly cloudy with late-in-the-day patchy sun. On a few occasions the stratus was down to the deck and we ran on radar. Seas had a very light chop but no swell. Sightings included: 2 humpback whales, 3000 long-beaked common dolphins, 1 shortfin mako shark, 2000 short-beaked common dolphins, 1 ocean sunfish (Mola mola), and ½ California sea lion. The crew also retrieved 1 helium-depleted Mylar “Happy Birthday” balloon from the ocean surface where it would have deteriorated and potentially harmed marine life.condorexpress.com
Comments / 0