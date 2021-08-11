Cancel
Tropical storm Fred forecast to stay to our East

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical storm Fred is not as strong as it moves across the Dominican Republic. Winds have dropped to 40 mph. It will likely become a depression as it moves offshore. It is forecast to move along the Coast of Cuba where water temps are warm. There the winds are forecast to increase to 40 mph. As it moves into the SE Gulf Saturday, the winds are forecast to increase to 45 mph. Landfall is forecast to our East near Apalachicola, Florida late Sunday. Forecast models are near that area too. Hot and humid weather forecast daily here with scattered mainly afternoon rain and storms. Expect gusty winds, lots of lightning and locally heavy rain in storms. Stay weather aware this weekend as we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Fred.

