The Identity Brief: A Conversation with an Ethical Hacker

The COVID-19 scare has more people than ever are working at home. While this isn’t a new trend, it is affecting people on a much more massive scale now in light of the current health frenzy. The giants have taken heed: Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft among others have all disseminated their office workers in specific regions, and Twitter has gone so far as to encourage all employees globally to work remotely. This is a severe jump from the 50% of employees working outside their main office part time. Mobile workers have often been a cause for concern in the security community, and now, thanks to the Coronavirus, organizations are seeing a complete and unprecedented change in their attack surface – especially ones who are remote-work adverse.