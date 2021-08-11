The Identity Brief: A Conversation with an Ethical Hacker
Our first two guests on the Identity Brief Podcast came to identity through unconventional means. Ori Eisen saw digital identity and passwordless authentication as a way to fight the fraud he had witnessed while working at a large bank. Ari Jacoby realized that contextual identity and authentication data was a powerful tool to fight fraud at Deduce where he saw bots and fraudsters trying to gain an advantage. Our latest guest got into the identity game after learning how to exploit systems as an ethical hacker and found humanity in the technology along the way.securityboulevard.com
