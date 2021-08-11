Kathy Hochul meets the press

New Yorkers will have to wait 13 days to see their first female governor take power, but Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul showed a little bit of what to expect in her first press conference since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his impending resignation on Tuesday. The biggest differences between the soon-to-be governor and the man she will replace appear to be more about style than substance, with Hochul highlighting her involvement in many of the political successes of the administration she has loyally served for years while distancing herself from the leadership style of the infamously heavy-handed Cuomo. His powerpoint-infused monologues from the Red Room in the state Capitol could sometimes last 45 minutes or more.