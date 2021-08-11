Seven Purple Tigers – “Ignorance Is Blitz”
“Ignorance Is Blitz” is the latest from Seven Purple Tigers, showing a catchy guitar-fronted rock sound within “a look back on a relationship gone awry.” Echoing a stylish aesthetic reminiscent of early ’00s post-punk revival, with radio-friendly appeal in the vein of Editors and Franz Ferdinand, “Ignorance Is Blitz” rides on accessible, confident production. The “to end, yet again,” punctuating hook excels with its energy, as does the escalating bridge, particularly the “fools rushing in,” segment around the three-minute turn.www.obscuresound.com
