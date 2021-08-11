Cancel
Music

Seven Purple Tigers – “Ignorance Is Blitz”

Cover picture for the article“Ignorance Is Blitz” is the latest from Seven Purple Tigers, showing a catchy guitar-fronted rock sound within “a look back on a relationship gone awry.” Echoing a stylish aesthetic reminiscent of early ’00s post-punk revival, with radio-friendly appeal in the vein of Editors and Franz Ferdinand, “Ignorance Is Blitz” rides on accessible, confident production. The “to end, yet again,” punctuating hook excels with its energy, as does the escalating bridge, particularly the “fools rushing in,” segment around the three-minute turn.

Lennin Ledesma & TJB – “Living in the Past”

The closing track on Lennin Ledesma and TJB‘s fantastic VIDA EP, “Living in the Past” soulfully embodies the collaborators’ bright talents. TJB’s instrumentation is hauntingly nostalgic; a ghostly backing organ glides alongside enchanting vocal samples (fit for a Tarantino film) and smooth guitars. Lennin’s vocal delivery captivates, touting both patient retrospection and intense double time raps, telling of “how many of his feelings have him stuck living in the past.” VIDA marks their second EP.
ElectroMagneticPulse – “I Wander”

A single from I Am, the debut EP from Australian artist ElectroMagneticPulse (EMP), “I Wander” enamors with its moody blend of psychedelic electronic and rock. The release’s 13 tracks show fondness for spacey synths, dreamy guitars, and clever songwriting, meditating on “hermetic themes of self realization, universal love and the dramatic nature of life.” Organ flickers and effervescent synth creeping emerges alongside a suave vocal lead. Post-punk guitar tones linger past the one-minute mark, with ensuing cathedral-like organs lending a haunting feeling. “I Wander” is chock-full of gripping atmosphere throughout.
Lazy Scorsese – “Medicine Man 2.0”

Minneapolis-based band Lazy Scorsese unveil a funky, synth-tinged sound with psychedelic intrigue throughout their track “Medicine Man 2.0.” The release is a spin on a previously released track, from 2016, “upgraded with a dance/funk makeover.” Netherlands-based artist paprikaworm created its music video, above. Spacey synths bristle amidst the beginnings of...
Manic Street Preachers: “We talked ourselves through oblivion”

If ever there was a band built to weather the storm of a pandemic and lockdown, it’s Manic Street Preachers. On the political glam-punk explosion of their 1992 debut album ‘Generation Terrorists’, they sang of living in the glow of “neon loneliness” on a diet of “culture, alienation, boredom and despair”. These are themes that have run throughout their 35-year career and soon-to-be 14 albums – from their early days as Kohl-eyed dolls in the forgotten Welsh valley mining town of Blackwood to becoming the tragedy-stricken polemists of ‘The Holy Bible’ and later stadium-filling Britpop outsiders.
Sluka – “Isn’t It Strange”

The second from the Sluka‘s forthcoming album Figure It Out, “Isn’t It Strange” casts a mysterious feeling with its string-laden pulses and inviting vocals. “Have we reached the end?” the vocals ask forcefully as the two-minute mark approaches, culminating in a string-forward majesty complementing the vocal “isn’t it strange how people change?” Also evidenced by recent tracks “Vampire’s Ball” and “Figure It Out,” Sluka continues to show an inventive sound, while still remaining accessibly melodic and ever-interesting. Figure It Out releases on October 1st.
Furs – “Second Chance”

Showing a dreamy folk sound with mystique, “Second Chance” is a recent track from Furs, the project of South London-based Fursey Rossi. The artist’s earlier material found inspiration from video games Rossi played as a teen, reflecting a more electronic sound. During lockdown, Rossi began incorporating more singer/songwriter elements into the sound, interweaving samples and synths alongside traditional instrumentation. “Second Chance” is a great example of such growth, evolving from quaint folk ardency into consuming late-night atmosphere, complete with reverbed brass and shimmering textures. “Second Chance” is a lovely late-night stroll of a listen.
Fried Dough – “Low Cut”

“Low Cut” shows another consuming sound from Fried Dough, the Toronto-based project impressing previously with the tracks “Pushy” and “Bones.” The second single in Fried Dough’s latest series of releases, “Low Cut” struts a steadily evolving soundscape, with a late-night, film noir feeling. The initial verses are led by a spoken-word somberness, alongside piano and a lo-fi hip-hop rhythm. The vocals rise emotively during the chorus, also expansive in its overall atmosphere with chilling textural additions. “Low Cut” is another memorable one from Fried Dough.
Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...
DANDELIONS: Tiger, Tiger

Catherine Baker could not say why she wanted to go to Palm Springs. She wished no ill on her former employer, John Schatz, having long since bested him in money, power, prestige. His personal behavior did not offend her. If Li-Li Feng was dumb enough to run off with him, so be it.
‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’

When 8:15 p.m. nightly, Aug. 12-18 • Where The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park • How much $18-$110, plus the first-come, first-served free seats • More info muny.org. The Muny presents “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” the classic musical about romance on the Oregon frontier. Based on the 1954 film, it’s old-fashioned fun in the Hollywood tradition. Directed by Josh Rhodes and starring Kendra Kassebaum and Edward Watts. By Calvin Wilson.
Niall Summerton – “Truth Inside”

“Truth Inside” is a tranquil, mellow rocker with jangly appeal. Niall Summerton shows a consuming knack for dreamy, textured songwriting in addition to lushly engaging vocals. Aesthetically, there’s a fond likeness to acts like The Clientele and The Radio Dept.. Several moments, like the acoustics evolving to twangy escalation around 02:30, are thoroughly replay-inducing. “Truth Inside” casts its own sort of spell.
Paula Standing – “The More I Give”

The More I Give is a recent album from South Australian singer/songwriter Paula Standing. The release shows a heartfelt melding of Americana, folk, and country music. “I worked with multiple songwriters, but the underlying theme was a brief history of me,” Standing explains. “Who I am, where I came from and where I am heading. Yet still very relatable to the listener.”
Disaster Relief – “Back Into It”

Back Into It touts a range of soulful, funky jams from Disaster Relief, the project formed in 2018 by Michigan-based producer, songwriter, and guitarist Darrin James. Back Into It represents Disaster Relief’s second full-length album. The self-titled 2018 debut caught our ear, especially the track “Dorian DeLorian” with its excellent infusion of soulful brass, guitar, and organ. Back Into It delivers similar goodness, quickly apparent by the self-titled opener. Spurts of brass and organ glide alongside a funky, easily consuming rhythm section to lead the first half. The second half is especially impressive with the expansion of guitars amidst the intense brassy elongation. From there, the release enamors with its funky charisma.
Tango Alpha Tango – “You’ll Be Something”

Unfolding from a yearning, mellow acoustical vibe into a shimmering, anthemic finale, “You’ll Be Something” is a memorable track released today from Tango Alpha Tango, a band from Portland, OR. The primary initial refrain exudes a melancholic lingering, speaking of loss — “you’ll be something to somebody someday I can see / if you’re gonna spend your love don’t waste a cent on me.” The quaint, guitar-set backdrop accompanies the vocal melody with warmness. Past the two-minute mark, a shimmering backing evolves into doses of atmospheric guitar and haunting acoustics, leading into a firmly satisfying conclusion.
MUSIC REVIEW: Williams, Isbell concert break from pandemic normal

Concerts, those live music things, have been hard to come by for quite some time, so the opportunity to see two great singer-songwriters on a Saturday night at the First Security Amphitheater was hard to resist, even in the troubled times in which we find ourselves. Lucinda Williams and Jason...
Noel Gallagher forgets lyrics to Oasis classics on stage

Noel Gallagher sometimes forgets his lyrics mid-song and has to “make s*** up”. The former Oasis guitarist has confessed that he gets mind blanks on stage and even stumbles on the next line of the Britpop group’s biggest hits, including ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’. Noel is quoted by The...
Geoff Tate at London Underworld

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Geoff Tate events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's Underworld for this Geoff Tate show. Book Your Stay Today!. Underworld is a 500 capacity live music venue based on Camden's High...
Devendra Banhart / Noah Georgeson

Just recently, the avant-garde composer William Basinski let his Twitter followers know that “some jackass has put up a lame new-age piano track” on Spotify under his name. Note the adjective he chose to distance himself from the imposter: “new age,” a neutral description or an implicit insult, depending on who’s playing and who’s listening. At best, it’s an experimental genre with respected practitioners like Tony Scott and Suzanne Ciani; at worst, it’s ambient music’s foil—a kind of spiritual muzak for yogis and masseuses.

