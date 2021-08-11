Seven Purple Tigers – “Ignorance Is Blitz”

Back Into It touts a range of soulful, funky jams from Disaster Relief, the project formed in 2018 by Michigan-based producer, songwriter, and guitarist Darrin James. Back Into It represents Disaster Relief’s second full-length album. The self-titled 2018 debut caught our ear, especially the track “Dorian DeLorian” with its excellent infusion of soulful brass, guitar, and organ. Back Into It delivers similar goodness, quickly apparent by the self-titled opener. Spurts of brass and organ glide alongside a funky, easily consuming rhythm section to lead the first half. The second half is especially impressive with the expansion of guitars amidst the intense brassy elongation. From there, the release enamors with its funky charisma.