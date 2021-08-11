Cancel
Music

Peacebone – “Arcane”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first single from Peacebone‘s upcoming album Métanoïa, “Arcane” envelops with an intriguing, swampy allure. The track’s “when will I see you again?” chorus enthralls with fuzzy psych-rock appeal. The ensuing verses contract with striking charm, exuding a lushly inviting vein of more folk-centric psychedelia. A sweltering vocal escalation in the final minute leads a fantastic finale, capping off the track with a consuming fervor.

