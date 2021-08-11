Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Las Vegas Summer League live stream, lineups, broadcast info (8/12)
The summer Boston Celtics take on the Orlando Magic’s Sin City iteration as the Celtics run into their first real challenge in their third contest of the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, facing an undefeated squad with a number of high-profile players on their roster. If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live via a streaming service or cable television, keep reading while we get you up to speed.
The Magic have several players from last season’s roster who will likely start for Orlando in Thursday’s tilt, including wing R.J. Hampton, point guard Cole Anthony, and wing Ignas Brazdeikis. Orlando also has lottery pick Jalen Suggs, wing Justin Jackson, and forwards Franz Wagner and Janis Timma playing from this year’s draft.
Let’s take a look at the game’s likely starters.
Orlando Magic
- Jon Teske
- Franz Wagner
- R.J. Hampton
- Cole Anthony
- Jalen Suggs
Boston Celtics
- Payton Pritchard
- Romeo Langford
- Aaron Nesmith
- Carsen Edwards
- Bruno Fernando
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: 8/12/21
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
