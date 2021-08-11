Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Las Vegas Summer League live stream, lineups, broadcast info (8/12)

The summer Boston Celtics take on the Orlando Magic’s Sin City iteration as the Celtics run into their first real challenge in their third contest of the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, facing an undefeated squad with a number of high-profile players on their roster. If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live via a streaming service or cable television, keep reading while we get you up to speed.

The Magic have several players from last season’s roster who will likely start for Orlando in Thursday’s tilt, including wing R.J. Hampton, point guard Cole Anthony, and wing Ignas Brazdeikis. Orlando also has lottery pick Jalen Suggs, wing Justin Jackson, and forwards Franz Wagner and Janis Timma playing from this year’s draft.

Let’s take a look at the game’s likely starters.

Orlando Magic

Jon Teske

Franz Wagner

R.J. Hampton

Cole Anthony

Jalen Suggs

Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Romeo Langford

Aaron Nesmith

Carsen Edwards

Bruno Fernando

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 8/12/21

8/12/21 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

