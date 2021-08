MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The nation is currently in its eighth week of a severe blood shortage and the Red Cross is distributing 12% more blood products to hospitals every day, compared to last year. As pandemic restrictions lift, elective surgeries are resuming. Car accidents, traumas, and drug overdoses are increasing, and so is the demand for blood. Dr. Baia Lasky, Medical Director for the Georgia Region of the American Red Cross, said, “They’re having to make adjustments accordingly. Hospitals have to have blood for the anticipated surgeries, but they also have to make sure they have enough on their shelves for emergencies.” The...