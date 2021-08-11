With Hospitals At Capacity, Missouri Will Spend $30 Million To Help Treat COVID-19 Patients
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is authorizing $30 million for additional efforts to treat COVID-19 patients as the delta variant continues to spread throughout the state. Half of the money, which is coming from federal coronavirus relief funding, will go toward additional staffing at hospitals that are near or at capacity. Depending on their size, hospitals can receive up to $200,000 to hire contract health care staff to help tend to patients.www.kcur.org
Comments / 1