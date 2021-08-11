Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott responds to San Antonio, other cities defying mask order

By Priscilla Aguirre
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Gov. Greg Abbott has formally responded to local governments and school districts that are defying his executive order banning face mask mandates. In a news release on August 11, Abbott announced any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court. He notes the Texas Disaster Act states that the governor has the power to guide the state through emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Lina Hidalgo
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Clay Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#Texas Attorney General#Gov#The 5th Court Of Appeals#The State Of Texas#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

From Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Sharon Braithwaite in London. The first flight of the "air bridge" created by Italy to evacuate Afghan aides and their families will land Wednesday at Rome Fiumicino airport, Italy, the Defense Ministry said in a press release, adding that 85 Afghan nationals are on board.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy