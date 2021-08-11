Tuchel proud of Chelsea’s mental, physical efforts to secure the UEFA Super Cup

Another game, another trophy. Chelsea have two in our last two competitive matches, and there was indeed little doubt that tonight’s Super Cup was indeed treated as a competitive outing, rather than just a glorified friendly or the European version of the Community Shield. With our opponents, Villarreal thinking along similar lines, it made for an entertaining, emotional, and dramatic 120 minutes in Belfast — one for which we might pay the price later on, but one for which we now have yet another European trophy to show.