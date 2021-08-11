Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Tuchel proud of Chelsea’s mental, physical efforts to secure the UEFA Super Cup

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother game, another trophy. Chelsea have two in our last two competitive matches, and there was indeed little doubt that tonight’s Super Cup was indeed treated as a competitive outing, rather than just a glorified friendly or the European version of the Community Shield. With our opponents, Villarreal thinking along similar lines, it made for an entertaining, emotional, and dramatic 120 minutes in Belfast — one for which we might pay the price later on, but one for which we now have yet another European trophy to show.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Cup#Uefa Super Cup#European Cup#Arsenal#Tottenham#Crystal Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel on Villarreal Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has spoken ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup final against Spanish opposition Villarreal. The Blues have their first chance of silverware as they face Unai Emery's side next week. Speaking to UEFA, Tuchel discussed the fixture. "What nicer way to start the season than with a European final!"...
UEFAchatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku has been lured back to Chelsea to sharpen up Thomas Tuchel's blunt attack... after a lack of cutting edge in the UEFA Super Cup, it is not hard to see why the Blues have spent £98m to re-sign him

Six minutes into the UEFA Super Cup, Marcos Alonso got in behind Villarreal’s defence and fired a ‘tap me in’ ball along the six-yard line. Kai Havertz was on his heels and Hakim Ziyech had not started his run into the danger area quickly enough. Minutes later, Havertz flashed another...
UEFAchatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea have known their order for goalkeepers in penalty shootouts since his first cup game at the club as Kepa Arrizabalaga comes on for Edouard Mendy to help the Blues lift the UEFA Super Cup

Thomas Tuchel's extra-time goalkeeping substitution proved an inspired one as Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two penalties to help Chelsea beat Villarreal and add the UEFA Super Cup to their Champions League triumph. Kepa was Chelsea’s hero after being brought on in the final minute of the added half hour just for...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel stresses importance of academy players as Trevoh Chalobah stars

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel underlined the importance of developing youth players after Premier League debutant Trevoh Chalobah enjoyed a “perfect afternoon” in the crushing win over Crystal Palace. Following a build-up dominated by Romelu Lukaku’s club-record £97.5million move from Inter Milan, rookie defender Chalobah sealed a resounding 3-0 success over...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

On Backing Tuchel's Transfer Target

Years ago, the great Jose Mourinho made a remarkable statement regarding his knowledge when judging a footballer. In his very own fashion, he confidently said that he only needed 10 minutes to judge whether a player is good enough or not. "In 10 minutes you can show a lot. A...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tuchel confirms Ruben Loftus-Cheek positive COVID-19 test

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was not named in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, and while by definition a few players will always have to miss out if we’re (almost) fully fit since we can only name nine players to the bench, his absence was notable especially as we’re still hoping that his future lies with the first-team rather than out on loan (again) or something even more drastic.
Premier LeagueESPN

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has turned into a man - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned the rest of the Premier League that Mason Greenwood has "turned into a man" over the summer. Greenwood, 19, has had the benefit of a full preseason after withdrawing from England's European Championship squad because of injury. He got his first goal of the season in the 5-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday and Solskjaer says there is more to come.
UEFAdigitalspy.com

UEFA Super Cup 2021 – how to watch Chelsea v Villareal live

The start of the football season brings all sorts of curtain-raiser fixtures, usually involving the league champions playing a domestic cup winner (as is the case with the Community Shield). European football is no exception, as the annual UEFA Super Cup match pits two trophy winners against each other to see who's the best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy