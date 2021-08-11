Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Lehigh; Montgomery; Northampton; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Southwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Northern Salem County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania South Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a line of thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of around 1 inch are occuring with this line. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Philadelphia, Allentown, Wilmington, West Chester, Bethlehem, Norristown, Chester, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, and East Norriton. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 344. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 15 and 23. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 49 and 66. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 339. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 59.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
New Jersey State
City
Norristown, PA
City
Montgomery, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Northampton, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Chester, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
City
Allentown, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Interstate 95#Interstate 78#Interstate 76
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

From Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Sharon Braithwaite in London. The first flight of the "air bridge" created by Italy to evacuate Afghan aides and their families will land Wednesday at Rome Fiumicino airport, Italy, the Defense Ministry said in a press release, adding that 85 Afghan nationals are on board.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy