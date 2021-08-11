Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UW trustees kick off 2021 fall semester with mask mandate

By Trevor Trujillo
capcity.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wyoming has announced that they will be proceeding with a traditional fall semester for 2021, and will be taking steps to manage COVID-19, including a mask mandate for the beginning of the semester. UW’s Board of Trustees Wednesday, August 11, approved a fall semester plan that “strongly...

capcity.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Seidel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Uw#The University Of Wyoming#Board Of Trustees#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Millersville, PAabc27.com

Millersville University requiring masks for upcoming fall semester

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Another local university in Lancaster County is leading the charge once again. After weeks of discussions and deliberations, Millersville University will require that all students and faculty wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status and when social distancing is not possible. The university believes this is the right move given the county’s increasing COVID-19 numbers.
Harrisburg, PAlocal21news.com

HACC to require face masks on campus for Fall semester

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, will require masks on campus for the fall semester, saying the delta variant is "a risk they can't take.”. in addition to the mask requirements-the school will also limit class sizes-to allow for social distancing. masks must be worn by everyone on...
Collegescwbradio.com

Western UW Campuses Expecting Masks to be Worn this Fall

(Bob Hague, WRN) University of Wisconsin System campuses in western Wisconsin are expecting students, staff and visitors to mask up in on-campus indoor spaces. With several counties in the region showing substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmission, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout are encouraging use of masks indoors starting on Monday.
Madison, WImadison

UW-Madison to require masks this fall

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced that it will require all students and staff to wear masks when inside campus buildings this fall. The decision, which will take effect Aug. 5, will not affect plans for in-person classes, returning to work on campus, events or the university’s policy on physical spacing. UW-Madison cited growing concerns around the Delta variant as a motivator for the change to its masking policy.
CollegesBillings Gazette

UW to implement temporary mask mandate amid Delta variant's rise

The University of Wyoming will require masks indoors for students, staff and faculty beginning Aug. 23 through at least Sept. 20, trustees voted Wednesday. The decision comes as the more contagious and more severe Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is driving a national and state surge in new virus infections and hospitalizations.
Collegessupertalk929.com

Northeast State Community College reinstates mask mandate for fall semester

Northeast State Community College announced they have reinstated their school-wide mask mandate for this upcoming semester. The mandate goes into effect this week and requires all students, faculty, and staff to wear face coverings indoors. The requirement stands for everyone, vaccinated or not. The mandate will remain in effect until September 30th of this year; at which point school officials will re-asses community transmission rates. Northeast State goes on to say that they highly recommend the school’s community to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State to not mandate vaccine for fall semester, announces further coronavirus responses

Penn State President Eric Barron hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss Penn State's pandemic response for the upcoming fall semester. "I'm very much looking forward to welcoming you all back to campus in a few weeks," Barron said. "While we look forward to a fall experience that's closer to what we've had, we have to remember that we are still in the midst of a pandemic."
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

UTC to require masks inside classrooms this fall semester

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – UTC students will be required to wear masks at all indoor locations on the campus for the fall semester, according to the University of Tennessee. A release says campuses will begin the fall semester “with masks required in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend.”
Laramie, WYuwyo.edu

UW Moves Forward With Fall Semester Plan, Indoor Mask Requirement

The University of Wyoming is proceeding with a traditional fall 2021 semester while taking steps to manage COVID-19 amid an increase in cases locally and nationally. UW’s Board of Trustees today (Wednesday) approved a fall semester plan that strongly encourages and incentivizes COVID vaccinations; will require masks indoors through at least Sept. 20 under circumstances to be communicated to the campus early next week; requires students and employees to be tested upon entry to the university; includes a mandatory education seminar on the virus; expands the current weekly sample testing program to both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and students, with 3 percent of the population tested weekly; and provides for adjustments as circumstances change.
Richmond, INkicks96.com

EARLHAM KICKS OFF ACADEMIC YEAR UNDER MASK MANDATE

(Richmond, IN)--Earlham College kicked off its academic year Monday with a mask mandate in place. Earlham is requiring everyone wear a mask while inside any building regardless of vaccination status. Members of the Earlham class of 2025 include students representing 33 different states and 23 countries. About ten percent of students had at least one parent graduate from Earlham.
Boulder, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Masks Will Be Required Indoors At CU Boulder To Start Off Fall Semester

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – When the fall semester begins in Boulder, masks will be required indoors on the University of Colorado campus. Last spring CU announced that the COVID vaccine would be required for students, faculty and staff this fall. (credit: CBS) The university made the facial coverings announcement on Tuesday and said the mandate will go into effect on campus on Friday. CU Boulder will return to requiring masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status as of Aug. 13.Following updated public health recommendations, the campus will renew the required use of facial coverings in public indoor spaces.More ➡️ https://t.co/jef4LhY7W4 pic.twitter.com/c5iEsoCDiY — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) August 10, 2021 A statement from CU included the following explanation: “Considering the increasing rates of the COVID-19 delta variant, this decision was made to support the public health and safety of our community and support a consistent in-person experience this semester. Campus officials have consulted regularly with local public health officials about the conditions in our community and support masking in educational settings as a means of maintaining the continuity of the campus educational experiences without changes in modality or capacity restrictions.” The university’s “Fall Welcome” events start on Sunday and the first day of classes is Aug. 23.
Green Bay, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

UW-Green Bay reinstates indoor mask mandate

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has reinstated an indoor mask mandate for anyone around other people. In a memo to students, faculty, and staff, Chancellor Michael Alexander wrote, "This is the safe and prudent step to take at this time. Procedures for students in residence halls will come from residence life staff as we get closer to move in. We will monitor conditions very closely in the coming weeks and adjust as necessary as we approach the beginning of the fall semester."
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA starting off fall semester with mostly virtual classes

The University of Texas at San Antonio is shifting its strategy for fall in response to a surge in Covid-19 cases and increasing concerns about a more dangerous Delta variant. After consulting with UT System officials, UTSA will open its campuses as scheduled on Aug. 23, but the university is making some temporary changes and operational modifications that will affect its students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy