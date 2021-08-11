UW trustees kick off 2021 fall semester with mask mandate

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – When the fall semester begins in Boulder, masks will be required indoors on the University of Colorado campus. Last spring CU announced that the COVID vaccine would be required for students, faculty and staff this fall. (credit: CBS) The university made the facial coverings announcement on Tuesday and said the mandate will go into effect on campus on Friday. CU Boulder will return to requiring masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status as of Aug. 13.Following updated public health recommendations, the campus will renew the required use of facial coverings in public indoor spaces.More ➡️ https://t.co/jef4LhY7W4 pic.twitter.com/c5iEsoCDiY — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) August 10, 2021 A statement from CU included the following explanation: “Considering the increasing rates of the COVID-19 delta variant, this decision was made to support the public health and safety of our community and support a consistent in-person experience this semester. Campus officials have consulted regularly with local public health officials about the conditions in our community and support masking in educational settings as a means of maintaining the continuity of the campus educational experiences without changes in modality or capacity restrictions.” The university’s “Fall Welcome” events start on Sunday and the first day of classes is Aug. 23.