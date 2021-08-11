Cancel
Core-Mark Sued Over Proposed Merger With Performance Food Group

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCore-Mark Holding and members of its board were hit with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by WeissLaw, is over a proposed merger between Core-Mark and Performance Food Group Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-06469, Walker v. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. et al.

