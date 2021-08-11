Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Wick: Chapter 4: Cast, Release Date, Plot, Characters - Everything We Know

By Mudit Chhikara
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen John Wick came out in 2014, nobody could have predicted that it would spawn a globally successful franchise with multiple sequels and spinoffs. The film helped ex-stuntmen Chad Stahelski and David Leitch establish themselves as film directors to be reckoned with. In John Wick, Keanu played the eponymous hero, a former hitman mourning the loss of his wife who goes on a vengeance-fueled rampage after Russian gangsters break into his home, steal his vintage Ford Mustang, and kill his dog, the dog happened to be his wife's last gift. To make things more interesting, one of the gangsters, Iosef, turns out to be the son of Wick's former boss Viggo Tarasov, the head of the Russian mafia in New York City.

movieweb.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Will John
Person
Ian Mcshane
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Assassin#Russian#Le Cercle Rouge#Chapter 4#Matrix#Dga#Highlander#Sony Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesMovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Would Consider a First Blood Remake with Adam Driver as Rambo

While it will almost certainly never happen, Quentin Tarantino has expressed some interest in a First Blood remake. Yes, Tarantino has a pitch for the Rambo franchise and it would involve making a much more faithful adaptation to the original novel that birthed the Sylvester Stallone franchise. Tarantino even has actors in mind, with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story) taking over as John Rambo and Kurt Russell (The Thing, The Hateful Eight) on board as Sheriff Teasle.
MoviesMovieWeb

Real Steel 2 Talks Are Finally Happening with Hugh Jackman Says Director Shawn Levy

Real Steel 2 is still a possibility. This October will mark the tenth anniversary of Real Steel, the boxing robot drama starring Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy. Though reviews were mixed, the movie was a hit at the box office, albeit perhaps not as much as Disney had been hoping for. Possibly due to falling short of expectations, a sequel was never made and the world had seemingly moved on.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit Continues Making Waves In Hollywood As Terminator And TWD Producer Gale Anne Hurd Shares Her Own Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The entertainment industry is in an unprecedented place, with studios and theaters alike attempting to find a new normal. Blockbusters have started arriving in theaters, including Cate Shortland’s Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for the movie’s release on Disney+, and that lawsuit continues making waves in Hollywood as Terminator and The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd shared her own thoughts.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV ShowsComicBook

Entire John Wick Trilogy Now Streaming for Free

Unlike Marvel or DC, John Wick is a popular movie franchise that doesn't belong to one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Lionsgate is certainly a successful studio, make no mistake, but it's not part of a giant media conglomerate that operates its own streaming service, which means that a franchise like John Wick doesn't have a de facto streaming home like some other franchises do. It can be frustrating to try and track down the different movies in the series and stream them all together, especially if you don't want to pay for a bunch of different services. Fortunately, all three John Wick movies are now streaming in the same place, and for absolutely zero cost.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”] Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one (in this case, Disney and Marvel) you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his DCEU film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek Director To Helm Amazon Action Movie From John Wick Writer

If someone in Hollywood needs a writer for either an action-packed TV series or a high concept movie, then Derek Kolstad will increasingly be finding his name towards the top of those particular lists. He may have been dropped from the John Wick franchise after penning the first three installments, but his work was integral to establishing the mythology that turned the Keanu Reeves films into a blockbuster phenomenon.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most on Netflix before it leaves next week

In 2021, Marvel pulled off the impossible: unwieldy narratives in both film and streaming TV. Meanwhile, there’s real hype around what looks like a faithful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. But that’s about it for big sci-fi cinema these days. A nearly extinct version of the genre quietly went away...
MoviesMovieWeb

John Wick 4 Set Image Has Donnie Yen Seated, Suited and Ready to Kick Ass

Martial arts superstar Donnie Yen is all smiles and suits as he prepares to add his particular set of skills to upcoming action movie sequel John Wick 4. The actor, whose name has become a lot more recognizable in recent years thanks to roles in such tentpole outings as Star Wars: Rogue One, Mulan, and the Ip Man franchise, will join Keanu Reeves in the ongoing adventures of the dog-lovin' assassin.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD: 8 Reasons The Movie BOMBED At The Box Office This Weekend

The Suicide Squad is being released at an undeniably difficult time for the film industry, and the impact of COVID-19 and streaming will continue to be felt for a long time to come. Unfortunately, despite receiving heaps of critical acclaim prior to being released, James Gunn's first DC Comics film...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Goonies Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Sean Astin

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With its thrilling and lovable mix of action, danger, mystery, and suspense, it's easy to see why Richard Donner's The Goonies became such a beloved '80s classic. From screenwriter Chris Columbus and executive producer Steven Spielberg, this fun and madcap family film is a delight to audiences young and old, and its nostalgic value hasn't ceased in the decades since its 1984 release. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton, to name only a few of its child stars, the cult favorite jumpstarted the careers of several notable actors, though not everyone found the same fame. So, let's take this moment to see what The Goonies cast is doing now.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

What is The Batman HBO Max release date?

Has The Batman HBO Max release date been confirmed? In fact, is The Batman coming to HBO Max at all, or has Warner Bros decided to only give the eagerly-anticipated DC Comics movie a theatrical release? Previously recent DC movies such as this month’s The Suicide Squad launched on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time as it arrived in theaters, so will The Batman follow suit? Let’s find out.

Comments / 3

Community Policy