Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Superman: The Animated Series Gets a Remastered Complete Box Set for 25th Anniversary

By Brian B.
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Superman: The Animated Series with a fully remastered Blu-ray box set. Superman: The Complete Animated Series, which includes several hours of bonus features headlined by an all-new documentary detailing the creation of one of the most beloved animated Super Hero cartoons in history, will be available starting October 12, 2021.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Paul Dini
Person
Telly Savalas
Person
Alan Burnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Home Entertainment#Wba#The Man Of Steel#Super Hero#Interpositive#Academy Award#Private Practice#Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

Long Halloween is Here! Superman: The Animated Series is En-Route (to Blu-ray)!

“Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two” arrives on Blu-ray today from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Here is an animated clip – entitled “Taco Tuesday” – from the film. Clip synopsis:. Even Calendar Man recognizes the importance of a random – or not-so-random – Tuesday in...
TV & Videos/Film

‘Superman: The Animated Series’ is Finally Coming to Blu-ray This Fall

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…Superman: The Animated Series finally getting released on Blu-ray for the show’s 25th anniversary!. A few years ago, Batman: The Animated Series got the high-definition home video release that it deserves. Now, the Man of Steel will be following in the Caped Crusader’s footsteps with a brand new, fully remastered box set featuring every single episode of the superhero cartoon and several hours of bonus features, including an all-new documentary diving into the creation of the show from executive producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett. Get all the details on the Superman: The Animated Series Blu-ray release below.
MoviesComicBook

Night of the Living Dead Animated Remake Gets Box Art, Release Date

Warner Bros. Home Entertianment has released a first look at the box art ,and official release date, for Night of the Animated Dead, their upcoming reinvention of George A. Romero's 1968 horror classic Night of the Living Dead, which stars Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Will Sasso, Jimmi Simpson and Nancy Travis. The movie will be released on digital on September 21, 2021, and then come to Blu-ray combo pack and DVD on October 5, just in time for all your spooky season celebrations.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Criterion announces its first 4K titles, plus Inglourious Basterds in Ultra HD, Superman: The Animated Series on Blu-ray, new Scream titles & more!

All right folks, this is a day a lot of us have been waiting a very long time for. Let’s get right into what is arguably the year’s biggest news... Our friends at The Criterion Collection have finally announced that their first titles on the physical 4K Ultra HD format will include David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr., Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Jane Campion’s The Piano, Allen and Albert Hughes’s Menace II Society, Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell’s The Red Shoes, and Richard Lester’s A Hard Day’s Night! The first of these is expected to arrive in November (we believe it will be Mulholland Dr.) and will be officially detailed next week when Criterion announces its full November slate. The rest will follow in subsequent months (starting—we believe—with Citizen Kane in December, given that 2021 is the film’s 80th anniversary). Per Criterion, each of their 4K titles will include the film on both 4K and Blu-ray (with most extras on the Blu-ray, allowing the 4K disc to have maximum room for video and audio data). Select films will also feature Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.
MoviesMovieWeb

Worth Trailer: Michael Keaton Determines the Cost of Human Life in This 9/11 Drama

Netflix has recently released the trailer for their upcoming true-life drama offering Worth. Michael Keaton stars in the films as American attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who headed the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund set up by Congress after the 9/11 terror attacks. Feinberg was responsible for determining how much the families of 9/11 victims would receive as compensation. You can check out the trailer below.
CelebritiesCollider

Danny DeVito is Writing a Penguin Story for DC Comics

Actor and Batman alum Danny DeVito is taking his talents from the big screen to the printed page. DC Comics has announced that the star — who appeared as The Penguin in 1992’s Batman Returns — will make his debut as a comics author with their all-new Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant. The story will be featured as part of a larger anthology, bringing together a who’s who of comic storytellers to celebrate the villains of Batman’s rogues' gallery.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ben Affleck Will Reportedly Film Batman Scenes for The Flash in September

While Ben Affleck's Batman has been spotted on the set of upcoming DC movie, The Flash, with the character shown in several images riding a brutish looking motorcycle, the actor himself has not yet been spotted under the cape and cowl. Well, that will soon change, with reports claiming that Affleck will begin filming for The Flash as early as next month.
MoviesMovieWeb

Fans Renew Calls for a Batfleck Movie on the Star's Birthday

As Ben Affleck turned 49, fans have renewed their calls for Warner Bros. to make a solo Batman movie with the actor in the lead role. The #MakeTheBatfleckMovie tag being circulating again to once again attempt to push Warner Bros. to move ahead with the planned movie that Affleck was set to star in before Matt Reeves came in, stole away the project and made it into the Robert Pattinson reboot The Batman. Affleck was most recently seen as the Caped Crusader in new footage shot for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and will appear one more time in The Flash movie next year, but for many fans that just isn't enough.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Catwoman: Hunted Gives Selina Kyle Her First Animated Film

Catwoman: Hunted Gives Selina Kyle Her First Animated Film. For the first time in eight decades, Catwoman is getting her own animated movie. Early next year, Warner Bros. Animation will release Catwoman: Hunted, a new adventure written by Greg Weisman. Some of Weisman’s previous credits include Spectacular Spider-Man and Star Wars: Rebels. He also created Disney’s Gargoyles and co-created the Young Justice animated series.
MoviesMovieWeb

Labyrinth Returns to Theaters for 35th Anniversary in September

Jim Henson's Labyrinth is back on the big screen in September. In honor of the cult classic movie's 35th anniversary this year, Fathom Events will bring Labyrinth back to theaters for three nights only on Sept. 12, 13, and 15. In addition to honoring the movie's 35th anniversary, the screening of Labyrinth also serves to celebrate Jim Henson, whose 85th birthday would be on Sept. 24 if we hadn't lost him in 1990.
MoviesMovieWeb

Pet Sematary Prequel Brings in Genre Icons Samantha Mathis & Henry Thomas

Paramount's expansion of their Pet Sematary story has gained new blood in actors Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas. The Paramount Players' sequel to the rebooted Stephen King property is expected to arrive sometime late in 2022, and already has a cast list of Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LeBlanc and Pam Grier who got to work on the production last week. The movie is being direct by Lindsay Beer, who also wrote the script based on Jeff Buhler's original draft.
MoviesGamespot

DC Animated Movie Catwoman: Hunted Announced, Cast Revealed

DC and Warner Animation are producing a new animated Catwoman movie. The film is titled Catwoman: Hunted, and it will star Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) in the title role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of Catwoman: Hunted will focus on Catwoman's attempts to steal a priceless jewel. The heist "puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol as well as Batwoman."
MoviesMovieWeb

The Addams Family Gets 'More Mamushka' Extended Cut on 4K Ultra HD This Fall

An extended cut of The Addams Family is getting the 4K Ultra HD treatment this fall. Newly remastered and restored under the supervision of director Barry Sonnenfeld, The Addams Family will be presented in both the original theatrical version and a never-before-seen "More Mamushka!" version, which "expands the memorable dance number" with Addams siblings Gomez (Raul Julia) and Fester (Christopher Lloyd).
Comics411mania.com

Comics 411: Weirdest Comic Book Covers

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed The Silliest Characters in Comic Books. Here’s...
MoviesMovieWeb

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Reboot Needs to Bring Back Michael Jai White

Todd McFarlane's long-gestating Spawn movie is reportedly back on track with a new screenwriter, but even if it's a reboot ignoring the previous adaptation, there'd be no better person to star in the lead role than Michael Jai White. In the original Spawn, which was released in 1997, White starred as Al Simmons, the man who dies and comes back to Earth as the titular vigilante Hellspawn. There were early plans for a sequel following Spawn's release, but the project died in development hell.
MoviesMovieWeb

John Wick: Chapter 4: Cast, Release Date, Plot, Characters - Everything We Know

When John Wick came out in 2014, nobody could have predicted that it would spawn a globally successful franchise with multiple sequels and spinoffs. The film helped ex-stuntmen Chad Stahelski and David Leitch establish themselves as film directors to be reckoned with. In John Wick, Keanu played the eponymous hero, a former hitman mourning the loss of his wife who goes on a vengeance-fueled rampage after Russian gangsters break into his home, steal his vintage Ford Mustang, and kill his dog, the dog happened to be his wife's last gift. To make things more interesting, one of the gangsters, Iosef, turns out to be the son of Wick's former boss Viggo Tarasov, the head of the Russian mafia in New York City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy