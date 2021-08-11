Man nearly drowns at Ocean Beach Park

New London — A man, later conscious and alert, was found unconcious in the water at Ocean Beach Park about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Maria Corporan, a visitor from Rhode Island, was with her family when someone with her pointed out a person floating.

Corporan ran out to the water, and she said the man was floating face-down for several minutes, was unconscious and not responding when a nearby swimmer and a lifeguard helped get him onto a floating device and turned him on his side.

Corporan said she stuck her finger inside his mouth and he vomited. She felt relief when she touched his wrist and found his pulse.

"I just went," she said. "I didn't know I was going to save somebody."

Park manager David Sugrue said he was out of town and staff couldn't offer any comment. City police and fire department officials did not immediately respond to messages Wednesday night.

