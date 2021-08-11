Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Man nearly drowns at Ocean Beach Park

By Johana Vazquez
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago

New London — A man, later conscious and alert, was found unconcious in the water at Ocean Beach Park about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Maria Corporan, a visitor from Rhode Island, was with her family when someone with her pointed out a person floating.

Corporan ran out to the water, and she said the man was floating face-down for several minutes, was unconscious and not responding when a nearby swimmer and a lifeguard helped get him onto a floating device and turned him on his side.

Corporan said she stuck her finger inside his mouth and he vomited. She felt relief when she touched his wrist and found his pulse.

"I just went," she said. "I didn't know I was going to save somebody."

Park manager David Sugrue said he was out of town and staff couldn't offer any comment. City police and fire department officials did not immediately respond to messages Wednesday night.

Day Staff Writer Sten Spinella contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
364
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, CT
Accidents
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New London, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Ocean Beach#Lifeguard#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

From Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Sharon Braithwaite in London. The first flight of the "air bridge" created by Italy to evacuate Afghan aides and their families will land Wednesday at Rome Fiumicino airport, Italy, the Defense Ministry said in a press release, adding that 85 Afghan nationals are on board.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy