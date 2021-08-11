China’s Market Crackdown Is for Your Own Good

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleForeign investors aren’t particularly fond of the Chinese government lately. They’ve lost billions of dollars since Beijing started its crackdown on the country’s tech and real estate stars. But let’s look at the bright side: China was cleaning up companies with flimsily structured asset — stocks and bonds that investors shouldn’t have had in their portfolios in the first place. Beijing may seem not to care how much money you’ve lost but, believe me, the Chinese authorities are doing you a favor.

