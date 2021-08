Skubal (8-10) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles. He allowed five hits and a walk while striking out six. Skubal was excellent for the Tigers on Wednesday and has now tossed 11 scoreless innings over his last two starts. While the 8-10 record doesn't look amazing, the lefty does lead the team in wins, and his 4.10 ERA is a step in the right direction after recording a 5.63 ERA during his 2020 rookie campaign. Skubal has shown good strikeout stuff throughout his time in the majors, as he now has 164 strikeouts across 148.1 career MLB innings. If the 24-year-old can continue to limit the free passes like he did in this outing, he has the talent to keep posting good numbers. Skubal lines up to face the Angels on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.