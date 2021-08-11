Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, WA

Photos: TOAD'S ‘Seussical Jr. the Musical’ Comes Alive on Stage This Weekend

Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Seussical Jr. the Musical,” presented by local theater group TOAD, will be performed Aug. 13 to 15 at the Evergreen Playhouse, 226 West Center St., Centralia, on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; It is presented by Theater Of The Arts Discipline (TOAD). Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and under and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3iEe95z. Tickets for the musical are still available for all three showings Friday through Sunday. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Centralia, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seussical#The Arts#Toad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

From Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Sharon Braithwaite in London. The first flight of the "air bridge" created by Italy to evacuate Afghan aides and their families will land Wednesday at Rome Fiumicino airport, Italy, the Defense Ministry said in a press release, adding that 85 Afghan nationals are on board.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy