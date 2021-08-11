Photos: TOAD'S ‘Seussical Jr. the Musical’ Comes Alive on Stage This Weekend

“Seussical Jr. the Musical,” presented by local theater group TOAD, will be performed Aug. 13 to 15 at the Evergreen Playhouse, 226 West Center St., Centralia, on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; It is presented by Theater Of The Arts Discipline (TOAD). Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and under and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3iEe95z. Tickets for the musical are still available for all three showings Friday through Sunday. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.