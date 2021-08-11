‘The Green Knight’s David Lowery Almost Adapted One of Stephen King’s Creepiest Stories

We had a hankering for some Stephen King, so we decided to review one of his many mini series available. One that we hadn't seen in a long while. The Tommyknockers (1993)! "The small town of Haven becomes a hot-bed of inventions all run by a strange green power device. They're digging something up in the woods, and only an alcoholic poet can discover the secret of the Tommyknockers..." We also discuss the origins of the Tommyknockers, plus all the upcoming Stephen King Movies / Series that are possibly in the works! Look for the time stamps on that. Plus of course after we review the movie we do our Trivia & Spoilers. Don't miss out on this one. It's CHOCK FULL OF GREEN!