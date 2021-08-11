Cancel
‘The Green Knight’s David Lowery Almost Adapted One of Stephen King’s Creepiest Stories

By Eric Vespe
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs known as the Master of Horror for a reason. Yes, he created Pennywise the Dancing Clown, introduced us to a possessed Plymouth Fury, and made Saint Bernards scary for a whole generation of horror fans, but one of the creepiest stories he has ever written has yet to be adapted.

www.slashfilm.com

Books & LiteraturePosted by
Yardbarker

Stephen King lists his top-five favorite stories he's written

Stephen King is one of the most prolific authors to ever live, publishing nearly 100 novels or novellas since 1974's Carrie. For The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (Aug. 9), the 73-year-old horror legend was tasked with something even more daunting: the definitive all-time top-five favorite list of his books or short stories.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Yardbarker

Stephen King plans to write COVID-inspired novel: 'It's gonna be difficult'

Stephen King only had to look out the window or on Twitter to find inspiration for his next horror novel. "I want to write a book next that deals directly with the coronavirus," the author of over 60 novels, featuring all-time great horror titles such as IT and The Shining, told The View on Tuesday (Aug. 3). "I want to set it in 2020 and see how that works as a book. It's gonna be a difficult."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Goonies Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Sean Astin

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With its thrilling and lovable mix of action, danger, mystery, and suspense, it's easy to see why Richard Donner's The Goonies became such a beloved '80s classic. From screenwriter Chris Columbus and executive producer Steven Spielberg, this fun and madcap family film is a delight to audiences young and old, and its nostalgic value hasn't ceased in the decades since its 1984 release. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton, to name only a few of its child stars, the cult favorite jumpstarted the careers of several notable actors, though not everyone found the same fame. So, let's take this moment to see what The Goonies cast is doing now.
Moviesbaldwin-bulletin.com

Movie Review: The Green Knight is a great knight’s tale

As I was walking out of the movie theater, I heard several people say to their companions how much they enjoyed this movie but that they didn’t have a clue what it meant. To be honest, I too liked many aspects of this movie but was left wondering what exactly I was missing. So, after some internet sleuthing I have come to see the genius that David Lowery put into this film.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

The Green Knight

The Green Knight, A24’s Arthurian medieval fantasy starring Dev Patel and directed by David Lowery, finally hit theaters last weekend after a spate of pandemic pushbacks. The film is worth the wait: the performances from Patel and co-stars Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, and Barry Keoghan are great, Lowery outdid himself with the beautiful and often trippy imagery, and The Green Knight is scoring high among critics. But it’s also leaving audiences a little confused and more than a little overwhelmed, especially those who don’t know the King Arthur legends from top to bottom. The ending is especially vexing, with a fakeout, a montage/dream sequence and ambiguous final shot all rolled into one. Here’s a crash course to help explain things.
MoviesEngadget

'The Green Knight' will be available to stream August 18th for one night only

The Green Knight, one of the best movies of the year, is currently only available to watch in theaters. However, there's some good news if you can't make it out to your local cinema. Distributor A24 plans to stream the film for one night only on August 18th, and you can purchase the $20 ticket to see The Green Knight starting today through the company's Screening Room website.
Designers & Collections/Film

‘The Green Knight’ Costume Designer on Crafting Dev Patel’s Divine Outfits [Interview]

The Green Knight feels like a film from another time. It’s like director David Lowery excavated it from beneath some strange ruins in the Irish moors, and it emerged fully formed as it is — a haunting, breathtaking piece of Arthurian mythology come to life. This is aided, in no small part, by the exquisite outfits and armor designed by Malgosia Turzanska, a costume designer who has worked on Stranger Things, Hell or High Water, and You Were Never Really Here.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Everything You Need to Know About A24’s ‘The Green Knight’

A24 seldom fails to invoke emotion in their viewers with any film they release and David Lowery’s The Green Knight seamlessly follows suit. In true minimalist horror fashion, we are gifted with a medieval fantasy with lots of room for ambiguity and lingering questions; which led me to watch it twice. From Dev Patel starring as Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, to an unconventional Arthurian journey, to the immense amount of witchcraft, and even down to the color scheming, the film beautifully envelops elements of the 14th century poem it’s based on while creating its own narrative of a nearly hopeless protagonist; The Green Knight is constructed to make you feel its hero’s failure and shame all while taking you through the journey of his search for greatness.
TV Serieslonglivethevoid.com

Ep247 Stephen Kings The Tommyknockers (1993) Mini Series Review + Trivia!

We had a hankering for some Stephen King, so we decided to review one of his many mini series available. One that we hadn't seen in a long while. The Tommyknockers (1993)! "The small town of Haven becomes a hot-bed of inventions all run by a strange green power device. They're digging something up in the woods, and only an alcoholic poet can discover the secret of the Tommyknockers..." We also discuss the origins of the Tommyknockers, plus all the upcoming Stephen King Movies / Series that are possibly in the works! Look for the time stamps on that. Plus of course after we review the movie we do our Trivia & Spoilers. Don't miss out on this one. It's CHOCK FULL OF GREEN!
MoviesDaily Californian

David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’ decapitates medieval expectations

Movie fans and literature buffs, rejoice. Midsummer is here, and with it, the coming of writer/director David Lowery’s take on one of the most essential tales of Arthurian legend — and one of the most immensely satisfying adaptations ever to grace the screen. Lowery’s latest, the A24-produced “The Green Knight,”...
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Green Knight’: Inside the Mystical VFX Behind David Lowery’s Mind-Blowing Medieval Fantasy

Director David Lowery’s comfort zone with Weta Digital was cemented from the start with “Pete’s Dragon,” and has continued with “A Ghost Story,” and now “The Green Knight” and next year’s “Peter Pan and Wendy.” Eric Saindon, the director’s go-to VFX supervisor from Weta, explains the collaboration as creating “atmospheric landscapes and strange characters and telling time in different ways.”

