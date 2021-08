AUSTIN – Neighborhood groups broke ground Wednesday on a 10-acre community campus that will include a youth center and a state-of-the-art sports facility. The $31-million campus at 1841 N. Laramie Ave. is designed to fill the gap in athletic, leadership development and after-school programs for West Side youths. The center is being developed through a partnership between Grace and Peace Revive Center, By the Hand Club for Kids and Intentional Sports.