Texas A&M RB leads list of players from area schools featured in college football ‘Freaks List’
With the start of college football just around the corner, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman is counting down his top 100 ‘freaks’ heading into the 2021 season. Seven players from three area schools were among those featured in this year’s extended rankings. Texas A&M running back Devon Achane led the list of locals at No. 28, while TCU had more players than any other area school crack the list.allfans.co
Comments / 0