MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Tinker Air Force Base have elevated the base’s Health Protection Condition due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. “We’ve been monitoring the local area closely and based on what we have seen, I have decided to increase the health protection level to Bravo. The transmission rate we currently see is almost four times what it was last year. This means the virus moves faster between people and infects more people than ever before, to include those who have been vaccinated. In Oklahoma County, unvaccinated people are roughly 100 times more likely to be hospitalized than someone who is not,” said Col. G. Hall Sebren, Commander, 72nd Air Base Wing.