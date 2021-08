You may not know Cassidy Veach personally, but it's quite possible you have seen her car around Grand Junction - it's hard to miss. Cassidy's car features more than 1,000 stickers from all around the world, a collection she started in 2018, though she says that wasn't her intention. "I had no intention of covering my car with stickers," she told me."I had a couple here and there, but in 2018 I started to notice them and started taking pictures of my car. I have counted them and I do keep track and I have 1,038. I never thought I would break the four-digit mark, but here we are."