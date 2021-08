Award-winning importer Winesellers, Ltd. announces the release of Fire Road Lighter Sauvignon Blanc 2020, an innovative low calorie, 9.5% low alcohol wine, marking its entry in the trending ‘better for you’ wine category. Not only does Fire Road Lighter Sauvignon Blanc have lower alcohol, but it also vegan-friendly, sustainable and contains only 90 calories and 1.5 carbs per 5 ounce serving, all while pre-serving the classic New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc character. The wine is aromatic and fresh with notes of gooseberry, grapefruit, passion fruit and subtle herbs and grass.