Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards in dozens of shipments this fiscal year, including one most recently from China. The agency said in a statement Friday that CBP officers working in Memphis found 51 "low quality" COVID-19 vaccination cards from Shenzhen, China on the way to New Orleans. That was just one of 15 shipments in just one night, going to a number of different cities.