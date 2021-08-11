Cancel
Mental Health

Normalizing Mental Health Care

By Lindsay Doten
hometownsource.com
There are a lot of different kinds of stigma. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, stigma is defined as “a mark of shame or discredit”. There is still a lot of stigma attached to mental health concerns, even though it is very common for people to experience mental health conditions. In fact, one in five Americans are affected by mental health conditions according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). If people do not discuss their mental health conditions, it can further perpetuate their struggles and can lead to isolation, blame and secrecy for the individual suffering with mental health conditions instead of hope and support. Right now, less than half of the adults in the United States get the services that they need which may be due to stigma. The good news is that mental health conditions are treatable and we can change or normalize the discussion on mental health to get more people the support they need and deserve.

