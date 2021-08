The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is once again weighing in on comments made by Martin Scorsese about how he doesn't personally enjoy Marvel movies, claiming that the acclaimed filmmaker is merely repeating this opinion to get press for his own films, while also noting that he agrees with some of the points the Taxi Driver director made. Gunn also noted that he can still perceive Scorsese as "one of the greatest filmmakers" and he has personally seen some of his peers set out to break the mold of blockbuster films, only to ultimately cave to studio pressures.