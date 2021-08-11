Cancel
'All American' Actor to Portray Emmett Till in New Movie

By BreAnna Bell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalyn Hall, who portrays the younger brother of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) named Dillon on The CW's All American, has been cast as Emmett Till in an upcoming film based on the young boy's life and tragic death. Directed by Clemency director Chinonye Chukwu, Till also stars Danielle Deadwyler and Whoopi Goldberg. The movie promises to follow Mamie Till-Mobley's historic decision to lay her son in an open casket for his public funeral, showing his brutalized body to the world after a group of white men tortured and killed him. Images of Till's body covered newspapers and magazines, prompting a national response and pushing the civil rights movement forward.

