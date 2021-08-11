'All American' Actor to Portray Emmett Till in New Movie

When Greig Sargeant’s parents came here from Guyana, they first settled in Brooklyn but eventually moved to an all-white Jewish neighborhood on Long Island. “My goal in life from a very early age was to become an actor because, I think, in a way, the theater sort of saved my life,” Sargeant says. “I was just seven years old when we moved to Long Island, and my father sat me down and said there were people in the town who were upset that we moved there. Therefore, we were not allowed to raise our voice, or show any anger because my sister and I had to be the representatives of our race.”