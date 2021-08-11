Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DoorDash held talks to buy Instacart- The Information

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc held talks over the past two months to buy grocery delivery company Instacart for a likely price of between $40 billion and $50 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The talks have fallen apart in recent weeks, the report added, partly over concerns whether the deal would get antitrust regulators' approval. bit.ly/3CFoWUV

Instacart, which plans to list in the next few months, initiated the deal talks, according to the report.

Instacart had also separately initiated talks with Uber about a sales partnership, like Uber’s partnership with GoPuff, under which customers of Uber’s food delivery service can buy items from GoPuff, the report said, citing a person familiar with the situation. These talks have also fallen apart.

DoorDash, Instacart and Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Doordash Inc#Information#Gopuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
kfgo.com

Seismic raises fresh funds at $3 billion valuation; acquires Lessonly

(Reuters) – Software maker Seismic said on Monday it has raised $170 million in fresh capital at a $3 billion valuation and will use part of the funds for the acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed online sales coaching platform. The funding nearly doubles the valuation of Seismic, which makes...
Posted by
Benzinga

DoorDash's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $188.14. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Food & Drinkswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Investment Weighs on DoorDash Financials

DoorDash’s recent moves to expand from its restaurant-delivery roots—including now serving 5,000 convenience stores and the Albertsons grocery chain—is a key to its vision of creating the largest local commerce marketplace. But that’s going to take heavy investment. Officials of the San Francisco-based company said this week that costs associated...
whbl.com

DoorDash beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – DoorDash Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-era boom in food delivery stayed strong even after easing curbs and growing vaccination rates encouraged people to dine out more. The company said revenue rose 83% to $1.24 billion for the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of...
chainstoreage.com

Three signs Instacart wants to become a tech giant

Does Instacart have its sights sets on joining major technology providers such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook?. Instacart is clearly an ambitious company. Having started out as a third-party online fulfillment platform primarily serving grocers and drugstore/CPG retailers, the past 18 months have seen it expand its client base across almost every retail vertical.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

India in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine -WSJ

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India is in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
invezz.com

Supply chain expert comments on Instacart’s recent hires, DoorDash’s strategy

Instacart hires Facebook's former head of ad sales, Carolyn Everson, as president. Supply chain expert Brittain Ladd says Instsacart can become an 'advertising and social commerce powerhouse'. Brittain Ladd thinks DoorDash needs to call a 'timeout' and properly evaluate its M&A strategy. A month after poaching Facebook’s Fidji Simo as...
Posted by
Reuters

WarnerMedia in talks to sell its tabloid TMZ to Fox - The Information

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AT&T’s WarnerMedia is in talks to sell its tabloid TMZ to Fox Corp, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Illinois Business Journal

Grocer launches Instacart program for SNAP participants

A new partnership between Instacart and Schnuck Markets Inc. allows EBT SNAP participants to use their benefits to access qualified fresh food and pantry staples online from Schnucks’ 110 locations across four states. The launch announced this week follows the USDA’s April announcement extending Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits...
chainstoreage.com

Instacart continues Canadian expansion with Dollarama

Dollarama is becoming Instacart’s first extreme value discount retail partner in Canada. Dollarama is now offering same-day delivery of affordable essential goods from the store to customer homes across the Greater Toronto area. The retailer is providing an assortment of items including general merchandise, consumables and seasonal items. The partnership kicked off in more than 200 Dollarama stores across the Greater Toronto area.
BusinessFast Casual

Instacart hires on Facebook executive as president

Instacart, an online grocery platform, has appointed Carolyn Everson as president, effective Sept. 7. Prior to joining Instacart, Everson served as VP of global marketing solutions at Facebook, according to a press release. As president, she will oversee Instacart's retail, business development and advertising businesses and its other teams. Current...
Street.Com

NYC Restaurant Vaccination Requirement Is Reason to Buy DoorDash Stock: Jim Cramer

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that vaccines will be required to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues. “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated," de Blasio said in the announcement. In the video above, Jim Cramer...
Public SafetyPosted by
Mashed

Don't Fall For These DoorDash Scams

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, food delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates saw significant growth as many dine-in services at restaurants were put on hold and take-out became a premium commodity. According to Business of Apps, DoorDash is the current leader of this convenient customer service model in the US, and they are said to have pioneered the platform. What sets them apart? DoorDash founder and CEO Tony Xu considers the company to be quite logistical, providing a seamless option to food-centric businesses that otherwise would not have a delivery option.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Krispy Kreme quarterly revenue rises 43%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Inc posted a 42.6% growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday in the doughnut maker’s first set of results since its Nasdaq debut, as customers returned to restaurants after the easing of pandemic-led curbs. The company, which went public earlier this year, said net revenue...
740thefan.com

Roblox bookings miss Wall Street target as easing curbs hurt online games

(Reuters) – Roblox Corp’s quarterly bookings missed market expectations on Monday, as easing restrictions slowed the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including “Jailbreak” and “MeepCity”, sending its shares down 3%. The company, one of the world’s most popular gaming sites for children, is a pandemic winner that had...
Businesscdcgamingreports.com

Sportradar files for U.S. IPO after SPAC merger flops

Sportradar Group AG, the sports data provider, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. after merger talks with a special purpose acquisition company collapsed. The company, based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, in its filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will likely change. Sportradar had held talks with Horizon Acquisition Corp. II, a blank-check company started by Eldridge Industries co-founder Todd Boehly.
Food & Drinkssportswar.com

I only buy fast food from them. And IMO Uber Eats > DoorDash.

I like UberEats gives you a delivered by time. Like an upper limit for when -- HokieHigh 08/13/2021 7:45PM. I pick it up myself and use the difference to tip the restaurant -- turkeywinghokie 08/13/2021 5:07PM. Aren't we also helping the folks having a tough time by tipping the guy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy