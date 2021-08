The Buffalo Bills have locked up their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future with a huge deal. On Friday, the Bills announced that they have agreed to terms with Josh Allen on a six-year contract extension. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed. The extension will keep Allen in Buffalo through the 2028 season. Allen, who was selected 7th overall by the Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft, is coming off a 2020 season in which he set single-season franchise records with 4,544 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns, and helped lead the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.