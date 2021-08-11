Cancel
KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates Introduces New Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar Flavor

 6 days ago

The new natural flavor extends the enhanced line of Chocolate Bars. Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates the renowned chocolate brand, launches new Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, extending its line of expertly handcrafted chocolate bar delicacies. Available now, this silky-smooth Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars are available in two-piece confections. KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolate Bars are also available in five original flavors: Milk and Dark Chocolates, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Raspberry and Dark Chocolate Mocha.

