If there's one thing that Boise folks love as much as--if not more than: dogs, the outdoors, and bicycles, it's craft beer. Yes, we love our craft beer here in the Treasure Valley. It seems that over the last few years, we have hardly been able to keep up with how many breweries are popping up around our area and frankly, we aren't mad about that. Meanwhile, some of the long-standing Treasure Valley favorites are only expanding. Just last month, Sockeye Brewing announced their NEW second location was in the works and it will be featuring an entire event center in the monster facility.