Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Thistlethwaite: What about my freedom?

By Susan Thistlethwaite
Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A concert during this year’s poster child for superspreader events, the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota, has been called “a tribute to true American freedom.”. That’s not freedom. As the old saying goes, “Your freedom to act ends where my nose begins.” With the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spread primarily through the nose and mouth, that is especially true.

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Delta#Southern#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsWTGS

'Pulling back freedom,' Senator says mask mandates are about 'power, not science'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., says pandemic-prompted lockdowns pulled back freedom and that mask mandates are about "power, not science." This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

It’s Not About Food, Vaccines. It’s About Freedom

It's not about vaccines. It's not about food. It's about freedom. After taking some time off from the radio for a little while, I asked our listeners what I missed while I was out? I was surprised that one of the biggest topics that Montanans wanted to talk about was the pro freedom Cuban American rallies taking place across the country.
Oroville, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: What about ‘my body, my choice?’

I think it was interesting (and entertaining ) to see the “mybody mychoice” crowd hit reverse once Covid became a public threat and they couldn’t mandate vaccines much less enforce mask usage. Once again personal choice versus societal responsibility clash and yet decades of pro-choice statistics don’t get the light of day in our “free and open” press much less a fair shake in the public debate. You would think that the party that has promoted Large D democracy in decriminalization of “personal” drug use would extend that same courtesy to others. Of course you can do what you want with experimental and unproven drugs If you have the political pull and an emergency acts declaration.
PoliticsSun Chronicle

And what 'freedoms' are we actually losing?

Re: “Government role is to keep us free, not safe,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Aug. 4. I am curious as to the specific freedoms he feels he feels he’s “lost.” I hear complaints about mask wearing, vaccine requirements and think “hey, let’s hope this ends the pandemic so we can do more things with less worry.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 8 States Have "Out of Control" COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and Americans are raging against it. The question is, how many will get vaccinated. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, "eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations." These stats are straining to keep up with this surge. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Advocacyyoursun.com

LETTER: Republicans confused on what freedom is

Many letters to the newspaper editors extol the importance of freedom. I watched the protests in Cuba and was moved by the Cuban people, who took to the streets to face down an autocratic regime, demanding freedom. Yet, these letter writers talk about another kind of freedom such as what was seen on display at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference where crowds of Trump loyalists exalted a “freedom” that ridiculed the word’s true meaning. Their “freedom” is the freedom to degrade public health, take away health care, suppress free and fair elections, reject science, and undermine the notion that this country is based on mutual respect for all fellow citizens.
Public HealthFairfield Sun Times

Letters: “Liberate South Dakota”

700,000 old dirty bikers, mostly unvaccinated Are in Sturgis, SD having yet again invaded. The residents of Sturgis voted back in 2020 To cancel this frivolous super-spreader event, Because lives take precedence over leather. No matter how hell-bent are these rednecks, Who think drinking is better than thinking… Wake up,...
Omaha, NEthereader.com

Taliban Retribution Danger, Sasse Speaks Out, Can Nonprofits Harm?

08/17/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends. El Perico‘s Karlha Velásquez presents a sampling of emblematic dishes. from various Latin American countries, and where you can find them in Omaha. Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown. Happy Black Cat Appreciation Day. Today’s news says it’s purr-fectly OK to ignore superstitions:...
Women's HealthPosted by
WHYY

‘Controlling Women: What We Must Do To Save Reproductive Freedom’

Abortion restrictions are spreading in Republican-led state legislatures. Several states, including Texas and Tennessee, have enacted bans on abortion after 6 weeks, before most women know they are pregnant. A Mississippi law banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks, including in cases of rape or incest, is before the Supreme Court this fall and that decision could upend a woman’s right to choose. Almost three decades ago, reproductive rights attorney KATHRYN KOLBERT argued Planned Parenthood v. Casey before the High Court. That decision in favor of Planned Parenthood is credited with saving Roe v. Wade and the right to an abortion in America. Kolbert joins us to talk about the history of the fight for reproductive justice and the current legal challenges facing abortion rights in states and before the Supreme Court. Her new book, co-authored with Julie Kay, is Controlling Women: What We Must Do to Save Reproductive Freedom.
Florida StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Federal government pushes back on Florida, DeSantis on masks in schools

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has written Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying that if his administration withholds state funding from school districts that enact mask mandates, those schools can use federal coronavirus relief dollars to make up for the penalties. In a letter to DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote […] The post Federal government pushes back on Florida, DeSantis on masks in schools appeared first on Daily Montanan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy