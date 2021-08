DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation notice for the following location in the Drew area:. Level 2 “Be SET” means: YOU MUST PREPARE TO LEAVE AT A MOMENTS NOTICE. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. THIS MAY BE THE ONLY NOTICE YOU RECEIVE. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.