Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brinson, Alcantara lead Marlins to 7-0 win over Padres

By BERNIE WILSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baEvr_0bP0ywek00
1 of 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami’s three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven brilliant innings and the Marlins avoided a winless road trip by beating the punchless Padres 7-0 Wednesday.

The Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak — all on this trip through Colorado and San Diego — while the Padres had their four-game winning streak stopped.

The Padres entered the day holding the second NL wild-card spot. The Marlins are in last place in the NL East.

Alcantara (7-10) bounced back from one of his worst starts, when he allowed a career-high 10 runs on 10 hits, including three homers, in just 3 2/3 innings in a 14-2 loss at Colorado on Friday night.

The 25-year-old right-hander scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked two. Only one baserunner made it as far as third base. Trent Grisham doubled with one out in the third, advanced on a groundout and was stranded.

Brinson had the third multihomer game of his career and first since 2018. He hit a two-run drive to left field with one out in the first and a solo homer to center with one out in the third. He’s hit seven home runs this season.

Rookie Bryan De La Cruz, who made his big league debut on July 30, hit his first career homer in the Marlins second.

Weathers (4-5) has allowed six homers in his last three starts. He gave up six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking one.

Weathers also allowed Isan Diaz’s RBI double in the first.

San Diego’s starting pitching started to come around earlier this week when, in consecutive games, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell each went seven innings and Joe Musgrove went six. With Chris Paddack on the injured list, the Padres had a bullpen game Tuesday night, with opener Craig Stammen going two innings.

It was the fifth straight start Weathers didn’t go at least five innings.

Reliever Daniel Hudson had a rough Padres debut, failing to retire any of the four batters he faced opening the eighth and walking in a run. He was acquired from Washington in late July.

Marlins: LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 7.36) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

Padres: Darvish (7-6, 3.43) is scheduled to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at Arizona, which will counter with RHP Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.89). It’s a rematch of 6-2 Padres win on Saturday night in San Diego in which neither starter got a decision. However, Darvish struck out 12 and allowed just two runs and four hits in seven innings.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Ryan Weathers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Marlins#Ap#Multihomer#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Should Sandy Alcantara be Available This Offseason?

Aug 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch in the third inning against the against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. It was apparent during the frantic trade deadline that the Miami Marlins were making moves...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres will regret signing and starting Jake Arrieta

In an effort to keep their hopes for the postseason alive, the San Diego Padres are gambling on Jake Arrieta regaining his form on the mound. It’s a big gamble, and one that very likely won’t pay off. Here’s why the San Diego Padres signing Jake Arrieta won’t help them...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Pham homers leading off, Padres pile on in 8-1 win over A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer, Austin Nola had four hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres thumped the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Tuesday night. Manny Machado added two hits and scored twice for San Diego. Blake Snell pitched around traffic for five innings and allowed one run as the Padres won for the second time in three games since star shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. went out with a shoulder injury.
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Marlins 7-0

The Marlins beat the Padres 7-0 on Wednesday as Ryan Weathers was hit hard early following a bullpen game on Tuesday. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Ryan Weathers discussed the loss.
MLBBakersfield Californian

A rough fourth inning from Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara leads to blowout loss against Rockies

All Sandy Alcantara could do was look up and watch. C.J. Cron sent Alcantara’s 88.3-mph slider — his 36th pitch of the fourth inning, his 75th pitch of the game, his final pitch of the night — a projected 456 feet to left field for a three-run home run. Alcantara stood there stoic as Cron rounded the bases for the second time, the third home run he gave up.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

C.J. Cron's 7 RBIs lead Rockies to win slugfest over Marlins

C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and a three-run homer for a career-high seven RBIs, Connor Joe also homered twice, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 in Denver on Sunday. Sam Hilliard homered among his two hits, Dom Nunez also went deep and Trevor Story had two...
MLBESPN

Musgrove sharp, Hosmer homer lead Padres over Marlins 8-3

SAN DIEGO --  Joe Musgrove effectively displayed his heavy dose of breaking pitches, tossing six strong innings and striking out eight to lead the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 8-3 Monday night. Coming into the game, Musgrove (8-7) was the only major league pitcher with 20-plus starts...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Snell, Nola lead Padres to 8-1 win over A’s

Blake Snell, who absolutely needs to step up for the Padres to make a playoff run, overcame his season-long road struggles to throw five innings of one-run ball. Snell worked his way around six hits and three walks thanks to fantastic defense and clutch pitching. Across Snell’s five frames, he left seven runners on base, including a fantastic outfield assist by Wil Myers to get out of the second inning. In Snell’s first two frames, he worked his way out of a first and third with no outs in the first before working his way out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the second.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres hold off Marlins for fourth straight win

Austin Nola drove in two runs -- including the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning -- leading the host San Diego Padres to a 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The Padres needed eight pitchers to nail down their fourth straight win. Their seventh pitcher, Drew Pomeranz, left the game in the eighth due to an apparent injury.
MLBDenver Post

Austin Gomber rebounds, leads Rockies to win over Marlins

Blake Street Gomber, indeed. The Rockies’ left-hander rebounded from a poor performance in his last start and pitched a gem Saturday night in a 7-4 win over Miami at Coors Field. In his six scoreless innings, Austin Gomber gave up five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high nine....
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COAST TO 2-0 WIN FOR SERIES VICTORY

Photo: Blake Snell pitched a season-high-tying seven innings and struck out 13. Via @padres on Twitter. August 8, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres turned it around yesterday to win game two against the Dbacks. They looked for the series win today with Madison Bumgarner on the mound for Arizona against Blake Snell.
MLBTitusville Herald

San Diego-Arizona Runs

Padres third. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to left field. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging. Manny Machado grounds out to second base, Josh Rojas to Asdrubal Cabrera. Jake Cronenworth called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Diamondbacks 0. Diamondbacks third. Zac Gallen called...
MLBfishstripes.com

MIA 7, SD 0: Sandy, Brinson Help Snap Skid

Wednesday’s 7-0 shutout victory for the Marlins over the San Diego Padres doesn’t mean much in the context of the NL East. With the win, Miami improves to 48-67, 19 games below .500 with the thought of back-to-back playoff appearances merely a pipe dream at this current time. The win, too, ends the team’s 6 game road trip 1-5, a stretch in which they were outscored 48-30.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks bats lead charge in win over the Padres

PHOENIX – An explosive, five-run third inning and a career night at the plate for both Josh Rojas and Carson Kelly powered the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 12-3 win over the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Thursday. Rojas tied a career-high with four hits, going 4-for-5 with a...
ABC30 Fresno

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against San Diego

San Diego Padres (67-53, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-66, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) LINE: Rockies +116, Padres -136; over/under is 12 runs. BOTTOM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy