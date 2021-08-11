Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Paid for This Acura NSX

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, after an eleven-year absence, Honda released the highly anticipated second-generation NSX sports car. Packed with cutting-edge technology and all the bells and whistles that come with a six-figure price tag, it was not intended to sell like hot cakes (or hot Civics, if you will). Instead, it was an attempt to remind the automotive world that the brand was capable of re-bottling mid-engine magic. And while the new NSX boasted favorable numbers and sleek styling, it didn't seem to carry the same sort of impact as the first-generation, Senna-blessed sports car. Hence why the original is so beloved...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Eastman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsx#Used Cars#Nsx#Turtle Power#Berlina Black#Superior Acura#Japanese#Datsun#Lbi Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

DIY'er With Acura NSX Camper Adds Chopped-in-Half NSX Trailer

Exactly one year ago, we featured Chris Cut's 1996 Acura NSX-T. Since that time, he's been working on a few unique "upgrades." If you remember, Cut turned his Honda supercar into a cross-country camper with a custom tent and support system that he built himself. Certainly, it was the first time we'd ever seen an NSX used in this manner, and it was all matter of fact and second nature to Chris and his co-pilot, German Shepherd/Border Collie, Cassius. He recently reached out to us to catch us up on some new additions to his unusual project.
CarsPistonheads

600hp Honda NSX Type S revealed in full

There was a suspicion that the current Honda NSX (or Acura NSX, as it's known in the USA) would leave production with a whimper. Despite plenty of accolades it hasn't sold spectacularly well (in Europe, at least) and the odds of a direct replacement look slim. If Honda does a supercar again, it's surely going to be all electric. It's pleasing, then, to confirm that the run-out Type S - the runout special for the hybrid NSX - sounds like the real deal. This is not simply tacking on an evocative badge to shift the last few cars.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Acura Integra Type R Rendered Imagining Revival Of FWD Icon

Acura is missing an affordable coupe. Maybe it's time to offer one again. For the latest generation of the Honda Civic, the automaker killed off the coupe body style in favor of offering only a sedan and hatchback. For this rendering, The Sketch Monkey imagines what if the company decides to build a two-door but badges it as a revived Acura Integra. This one would be the range-topping Type R model.
CarsAutoExpress

Honda NSX bows out in style with 592bhp Acura NSX Type S special edition

Honda (or, rather, its posh sister brand, Acura) brought a car with rather bittersweet connotations to this year’s Monterey Car Week. It launched the new 592bhp NSX Type S, which is the most powerful version of the sports car the company has built to date. However, the Type S will...
Advocacymotor1.com

First 2022 Acura NSX Type S will be auctioned for charity

2022 will be the final year for the current-generation Honda NSX. The hybrid supercar hit the scene in 2016, and to make sure it goes out with a bang, Honda will bring back the Type S in very limited numbers. The first car of that production run is something special, however, as it will be auctioned off for charity just two days after it debuts.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Acura teases NSX Type S

Acura has teased a new limited-edition global run of a sports car called the NSX Type S. The vehicle will debut officially at Montere Car Week and celebrates the final model year of Acura’s NSX supercar. The official reveal of the car will happen on August 12. Acura says the...
CarsAutoblog

Acura announces NSX GT3 Evo22 race car will live on

The Acura NSX may be winding down production in 2022, but it still has some life left on the track. Today, Acura announced that it will introduce a new version of its NSX GT3 race car. It features a slew of improvements that should make the platform more competitive. Called...
CarsCarscoops

The Acura NSX Will Continue To Race Through 2024 Thanks To New GT3 Evo22

Just when we thought we could take a break reporting on the sad demise of the Honda/Acura NSX, they go and announce a new one. Sorta. Granted, assuming you don’t represent a top-flight race team, you won’t be able to go out and buy one, but the announcement of the NSX GT3 Evo22 promises we’ll see Acura’s supercar on tracks until at least 2024.
CarsTruth About Cars

2022 Acura NSX Type S Confirmed as Model’s Swan Song

Having recently revived the Type S moniker for its performance products, Acura is keen to get the label on the famed NSX before it’s discontinued. The mid-engine, hybrid-electric sports car will be leaving us next year. But not before the Honda Motor Company attempts to build the finest example ever to grace the pavement.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Acura NSX Type S First Look: End of an Era

The Acura NSX came into the automotive world with a bang and has no intention of leaving with a whimper. Yes, 2022 is the last model year for the sports car, but it will end on a powerful note with the 600-hp 2022 Acura NSX Type S. The Type S...
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro ZL1 Challenged By Acura NSX To A Drag Race: Video

We love a good drag race matchup, especially when one of the competitors is something a bit unexpected. Such is the case here, with an upgraded Chevy Camaro ZL1 taking on the Japanese tech powerhouse that is the second-generation Acura NSX. While the Chevy Camaro ZL1 is a common sight...
Carrollton, TXCarscoops

At $117,900, This 1994 Acura NSX Makes Us Brooklands Pearl Green With Envy

A well-maintained and low-mileage Acura NSX is enough to get any car enthusiast excited and a particular nice example has just popped up for sale in Carrollton, Texas. The car has been listed through Earth Motor Cars and is almost all original, no doubt adding to its desirability. Adorning the exterior is an intriguing color dubbed Brooklands Green Pearl while it sits on seven-spoke silver wheels. The only modifications made to the car after the fitment of aftermarket heads and a Comptech exhaust system, fitted with a local Acura dealer.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

We Can Only Hope the 2023 Acura Integra Is as Rad as These Renders

These Acura Integra renders, by Jordan Rubinstein-Towler, an industrial designer and automotive design grad from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, came to our attention this week. (You can check out some of his other work at his Behance portfolio and on his Instagram page.) And then, last night, in a surprise announcement, Acura revealed that a new Integra is on the way next year. It will be a very different vehicle than Rubinstein-Towler envisioned—and whether that's a good or a bad thing depends on what you think a new Integra should be.
Carshiconsumption.com

Acura Bids Farewell To The NSX With A 350 Unit 600HP Type S Release

In 2016, Acura released the second generation of its NSX supercar to critical acclaim. And while the mid-engine all-wheel-drive supercar has been an important part of Acura/Honda’s lineup, the Japanese automaker has revealed that it will soon be pulling the plug on the NSX. To give the car one final farewell, Acura is producing 350 up-specced NSX examples known as the “S Type.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy