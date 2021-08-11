Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Can You Guess The Most Popular Chip Dip In North Carolina?

By Sarah Tate
Posted by 
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined each state's favorite dip.

hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
747
Followers
433
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dips#Google Trends#North Carolinians#Food Drink#Getty Images Chips#Guacamole Based
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Coffee Brands in 2021—Ranked!

Every morning people around the world get ready for the day by drinking a cup of hot or iced coffee. The morning drink often turns into a few cups at home then an afternoon pick-me-up while working at the office and sometimes a warming cup of decaf at night before bed.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Taco Bell is testing a brand new $7 Cravings Box

If you are a fan of Taco Bell, then odds are you are a fan of their $5 Craving Box. And really who isn’t? There are few things better in the world of fast food then dropping a fiver on the counter and getting a box filled with Taco Bell goodness.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Is Testing a Rare New Premium Item, Customers Say

Remember how Arby's discontinued a cornucopia of menu items in recent months and didn't tell anyone? Their latest menu addition (or test rather) seems to be as much of a secretive affair as when they quietly cut the ham and salami from their menu. Luckily, it looks like the brand...
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Your State, New Research Shows

If you're a beer drinker, you know that the market has gotten a bit more complex and, let's be honest, fancier these days. From craft beers to IPAs to sour ales, the world of beer isn't what it used to be. But even with more options than ever before, many of us still prefer to crack open a can of the kind of dependable, humble, inexpensive beer generations before us spent their weekends sipping. These beers might not be the most original or expensive, but that doesn't mean they're not great in their own right. And if that's the kind of brew you prefer, you're hardly alone. Of course, some are more popular than others, which is why the team at Workshopedia set out to discover the king of the kegger in every corner of the U.S. and they just published their findings this week.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Telltale Signs Your Favorite Restaurant Could Be Closing

The restaurant business has always been a tough one. Throw in a pandemic, labor problems, rising rent costs, and food supply shortages and it turns from "tough" to "punishing" in a big, fat hurry. Obviously, 2020 was an extra challenging year for the food industry, and it doesn't seem to...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

What Every Five Guys Shake Combined Apparently Tastes Like

It's no surprise that Five Guys has a secret menu. And it's not exactly a simple menu, either, consisting of nearly 250,000 options, says the chain, ranging from gooey patty melts, a Frankenstein-ian combination bacon cheeseburger and hot dog called the Artery Annihilator, "Well-Done" fries, and the radical "In-and-Out-Style-Animal Burger," copping the creation of another chain. There's a heck of a lot of options to choose from, and with the never-ending imagination of the fast-food consumer, there's certainly going to be a whole lot more on the way.
Restaurants12tomatoes.com

Study Shows Where To Buy The Most Expensive Pizza In The United States

Although Americans have had a love affair with food in general, it seems as if pizza has always been at the top of the list. It’s one of those meals that is just perfect for any time of the day, regardless of whether you are eating it for dinner with your family or grabbing a cold slice for breakfast.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

What Are Kool-Aid Pickles And What Do They Taste Like?

Orange juice and toothpaste. Ketchup on hard-boiled eggs. Mayonnaise on pizza. The list of bizarre stomach-churning food combinations goes on and on. Sometimes, the result of trying something like macaroni-and-cheese-flavored ice cream ends in you losing your appetite — not to mention what you ate that morning — but on some occasions, these "colorful" food combinations can turn out to be an unexpected treat. You could munch on salty chocolate-covered potato chips, dip your French fries into your milkshake, or dunk your pizza crust into ranch dressing, and strike culinary gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy