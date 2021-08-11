Cancel
LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mostly higher on bargain buying, cattle drift lower

 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed mostly higher on Wednesday as bargain-buying and firmer wholesale pork prices helped the benchmark October contract rebound from a one-month low set a day earlier. CME October lean hogs settled up 1.975 cents at 85.850 cents...

Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures May See Limited Gains

Cattle were somewhat directionless as there was no underlying information to spark any selling or buying interest. Hogs defied the weakness of cash and cutouts to post strong gains. The large discount to cash had part to play in the strength. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $242.08 +3.63*. Hogs:...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat seen down 10-14 cents; corn down 1-3 cents; soy up 2-6 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 10-14 cents * Profit-taking hits wheat after global supply concerns on Friday pushed the most-active contract to an 8-1/2-year high, traders said. * Germany's farm cooperatives association estimated the country's crop at 22.39 million tonnes, down 1.8% from July but up 1.3% from last year. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 13-1/2 cents lower at $7.47 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 11-3/4 cents at $7.24-3/4 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat dropped 14 cents to $9.28. CORN - Down 1-3 cents * South Dakota corn yield prospects are down from last year and the three-year average, according to the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. * The four-day tour said Ohio yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average. * The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, cut its U.S. corn and soybean crop condition ratings while analysts expected no changes. * Weaker oil prices set a negative tone for the corn market, traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded flat at $5.68-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2-6 cents * Soybeans are finding some support from gains in soymeal and weaker-than-expected U.S. crop condition ratings, traders said. * The Pro Farmer crop tour said soybean pod counts in South Dakota are down from last year and the three-year average, after the first day of checks on Monday. * Ohio pod counts are up from last year and the three-year average, according to the tour. * Traders are watching for U.S. soy export demand, after a string of sales. * November soybeans were last up 5-3/4 cents at $13.74 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed as Winter Wheat Eases

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 6 cents, and September KC wheat is down 5 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed overnight with winter wheat contracts and soybean oil lower while spring wheat and row crops are higher. There is little in the way of fresh news for the ag space with investors continuing to watch finishing weather, crop tour results and cash markets as we finish up another marketing year.
Chicago, ILBeloit Daily News

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixes on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 22.25 cents at $7.4125 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 1.75 cents at $5.64 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 5.75 cents at $5.05 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 6.25 cents at $13.8250 a bushel.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Limited Activity Hinders Buyer Support

Moderate losses developed Tuesday morning in nearly all livestock futures. Lightly traded August live cattle futures are the only contracts showing significant support; nearby hog contracts are leading the shift lower late morning. Triple-digit losses in October lean hog futures seem to be the major direction in livestock trade Tuesday...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat tumbles on profit-taking after 8-yr high; corn, soy follow

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday in a profit-taking setback after the most-active contract reached an 8-1/2-year high last week, traders said. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat lower, with soybeans retreating from early advances despite fresh export sales of U.S. soy.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, global supply concerns limit losses

CANBERRA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% at $7.33-1/2 a bushel by 0134...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases, world supply concerns limit decline; soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost ground on Wednesday, as the market took a breather after climbing last week to its highest in more than eight years on concerns over global supplies. Soybeans and corn futures edged lower. "Wheat production outlook is not looking great in several...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat up, hovers close to 8½-year high on supply concern

HAMBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday, trading close to Friday’s 8½-year highs as tightening supplies in big exporting countries underpinned prices. Chicago Board of Trade’s (CBOT) most-active wheat rose 0.8% to $7.68¼ a bushel at 1101 GMT. On Friday wheat hit a February 2013 high...
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Experts: Dairy's 2022 outlook is favorable

While it may seem a little premature to make rosy predictions of the future after last year’s bout with COVID-19, experts think the dairy industry is looking up in 2022. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s World Ag Supply and Demand Estimates report released July 13, nationwide diary production is expected to rise by 1.5% in 2022, while market rates are more a mixed bag. In the USDA’s look ahead to 2022, projections of milk production clock in at 231.6 billion pounds, an increase of 500 million pounds from June as cow numbers grow across the country.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Higher to Start Week

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 1 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 5 3/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 4 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mostly higher with the exception of corn futures which have struggled after posting initial gains at the Sunday night open. Wheat futures are leading the grain room overnight, and this could be a feature moving forward given tightening supplies globally.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 8-1/2-year high on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures took a breather on Monday after setting 8-1/2-year highs last week on concerns about tightening supplies in exporting countries hit by harsh weather. Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon trimmed its forecast for Russia's crop by 0.3% from last week in...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up

Corn is 3 to 5 cents lower, soybeans are 2 to 4 cents higher and wheat is flat to 7 cents lower. Corn trade is 3 to 5 cents lower at midday Monday with soft action as the crop tour gets underway and little other fresh news to start the week. Ethanol margins will see support from sliding corn basis, but the downtrend in energies will limit upside. Brazil will continue to move along with the end of the second crop season with harvest to expand soon with a focus on shipments to grow as the final damage to the crop is assessed.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. corn and soybean crops go backward, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions drop. Overall, both crops’ progress remains only slightly above their five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 73% of its corn crop in the dough stage vs. 68% five-year average. Also, 22% of the nation’s corn...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Wheat End Lower; Soybeans Push Higher

December corn and all three wheats posted modestly lower closes Monday, giving back part of last week’s gains. November soybeans pushed a few cents higher with ongoing support from an eighth consecutive export sale announcement. September corn closed down 3 1/2 cents and December corn was down 4 1/4 cents....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Lean Hog Futures Surge Despite Cash Market Pressure

Lean hog futures rallied higher with October contracts becoming the bright spot of livestock trade. Feeder cattle futures posted moderate softness despite lower corn market moves, as traders remain concerned about the ability for further longer-term support to develop across the cattle complex. Triple-digit gains in lean hog futures seemed...
AgricultureEnid News and Eagle

Grains spike on surprise USDA cuts

Howdy market watchers. Thursday’s USDA report was indeed the catalyst for grains as I wrote last week. In fact, there wasn’t much at all going on until the fireworks from the monthly World Supply, Demand and Crop Production reports were released. In a surprise move, the USDA lowered U.S. average...
